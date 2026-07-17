Ration Closer at Home Across Punjab as CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Hands Over Licences to 2,800 New Ration Depot Holders

In a major step towards strengthening Punjab’s public distribution system and making essential food supplies more accessible, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday handed over licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders, ensuring that ration reaches closer to people’s homes across the state. The move will benefit nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders, who will no longer have to travel long distances or leave work to collect their monthly ration.

Marking a transparent and inclusive departure from the past, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government allotted the new depots through an interview-based selection process while ensuring representation for all sections of society, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), ex-servicemen, freedom fighters, persons with disabilities and riot-affected families. Addressing the newly appointed depot holders at a programme held at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali, the Chief Minister described the licences as a sacred responsibility to serve the people with honesty, fairness and compassion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the opening of new ration depots will spare nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders from travelling long distances or leaving work to stand in long queues for their monthly ration. He said the government has ensured equitable representation of all sections of society while issuing licences to the new ration depot holders. “The allotment has been made in a fair and transparent manner while ensuring representation for every section of society. Out of the 2,800 new licences, 633 have been allotted to Scheduled Castes, 199 to Other Backward Classes, 181 to Ex-servicemen, 39 to the families of Freedom Fighters, 156 to Persons with Disabilities and 17 to Riot-Affected Families,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s commitment to food security, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that under the Smart Ration Card Scheme, the state government is providing free wheat and Meri Rasoi ration kits to 40 lakh families across Punjab. “The earlier governments distributed ration depot licences on the basis of political recommendations. We have ended that practice by introducing an interview-based selection system to eliminate favouritism and ensure complete transparency,” he said.

Congratulating the newly selected depot holders and their families, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the licences have opened a new avenue of livelihood for thousands of families besides providing them an opportunity to serve society. “Today, 2,800 depot holders are receiving their licences under the new depot allotment policy. This is not merely a licence but an opportunity to earn a livelihood while serving the people. You will act as a vital bridge between the government and the people, and I consider it a blessing that you have been entrusted with this responsibility,” he said.

Describing the occasion as historic, the Chief Minister said the initiative will immensely benefit the people of Punjab while strengthening the delivery of essential services at the grassroots level. “The policies of our government are being implemented solely for the welfare of the people. Serving food to the needy is among the noblest responsibilities. Today, 40 lakh families are receiving free Meri Rasoi kits containing essential household items ranging from turmeric to pulses. It is the duty of every government to ensure that no family sleeps hungry, and we are only fulfilling the mandate given to us by the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government’s vision is to establish ration depots in every village and every city so that people receive services close to their homes.

Urging the newly appointed depot holders to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann appealed to them to treat every beneficiary with fairness, honesty and compassion. “I urge all of you to consider this not merely as a business but as a sacred responsibility. Extend special care to the elderly, persons with disabilities and poor families. Wherever needed, ensure that persons with disabilities receive ration at their homes. This allotment has been made strictly on the basis of merit through a transparent interview process so that deserving people receive these licences. Along with serving society, this initiative will also help thousands of families earn a respectable livelihood and secure their future,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that such public welfare initiatives had come to a halt under previous governments, whose only objective was to exploit the people instead of serving them. “The previous governments had no vision for Punjab. Their only concern was to loot the people and mislead them,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Targeting the Congress, the Chief Minister said the party remains consumed by internal power struggles. “One day they project one leader, the next day another. Their politics revolves only around the chair. One of their own leaders has publicly admitted that it costs ₹500 crore to become the Chief Minister in their party. The obvious question is, where will such money come from?” he asked.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said such money ultimately comes from the pockets of ordinary people, adversely affecting welfare-oriented governance. “The money will be recovered from the people. When politics becomes so expensive, it is public welfare that suffers the most,” he said.

Highlighting the state government’s governance initiatives, the Chief Minister said Punjab has launched the country’s first dedicated Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) to improve road safety and save precious lives on state and national highways. “A specially trained force of 1,597 newly recruited personnel has been deployed with 144 fully equipped vehicles to provide immediate assistance to accident victims and strengthen road safety across Punjab,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that since its launch in February last year, the Sadak Surakhya Force has reduced fatalities in road accidents by 48 percent. He added that besides saving lives, the force has also ensured the safe return of valuables and cash belonging to accident victims.

Referring to the government’s efforts in the irrigation sector, Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjab has witnessed a remarkable transformation in canal water utilisation. “In 2022, Punjab was utilising only 22 percent of its canal water. Today, that figure has crossed 80 percent. In several areas, people witnessed canal water reaching their villages for the first time in nearly 80 years,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that earlier farmers had no option but to depend on borewells for irrigation, but sustained efforts by the state government have significantly reduced dependence on groundwater. “According to the Union Government’s own report, Punjab’s groundwater table has improved by nearly four metres because of our consistent efforts. We are using more canal water and less groundwater, and the day is not far when Punjab will achieve 100 percent utilisation of its available canal water,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Reiterating the state’s stand on its river waters, the Chief Minister asserted that Punjab will safeguard its rightful share. “Punjab’s water belongs to Punjab. We will not allow our water to be taken away by anyone, whether Haryana or Rajasthan. Punjab was exploited in the past, but those days are over,” he said.

Taking potshots at Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said he remains disconnected from the realities of Punjab. “Sukhbir Singh Badal has spent his entire life surrounded by privilege and luxury. He is unfamiliar with the ground realities of Punjab but still seeks to lead the state. Despite remaining in public life for years, the former Deputy Chief Minister lacks even basic understanding of Punjab’s geography and agriculture. He cannot even distinguish between the state’s major crops. Yet his party continues making one baseless allegation after another against us,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that attempts are now being made to defame him through politically motivated campaigns. “Now the SGPC has ordered posters to be put up outside gurdwaras calling for my boycott. But I want to ask why no such posters were put up against the Akali Dal or Sukhbir Singh Badal when they themselves admitted responsibility for incidents of sacrilege,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Recalling the proceedings before Sri Akal Takht Sahib on December 2, the Chief Minister said the Akali leadership had publicly acknowledged its mistakes. “They admitted their wrongdoing, accepted responsibility for the firing incidents and acknowledged that orders had been issued against the sangat. When they made these admissions before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, did anyone put up posters outside gurdwaras calling for their boycott? The sangat is wise, and the people are supreme. Such actions are being taken only because they have no real issue left to raise against me,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Akali leadership has inflicted irreparable damage on Punjab by patronising the drug menace. “They have destroyed generations of Punjab by promoting and patronising the drug trade. Reports even suggest that official vehicles were used to transport or distribute drugs. They have deeply wounded the psyche of every Punjabi by exploiting religion for their narrow political interests, which is an unpardonable sin,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He further added that such leaders have worked in the interests of forces inimical to Punjab and the Sikh Panth. “The Congress, BJP and Akalis have joined hands against me because they are unable to digest the pro-people initiatives being taken by our government,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to public welfare, the Chief Minister said every rupee of the state exchequer is being spent prudently for the benefit of the people. “More than 90 percent of households in Punjab are receiving free electricity. For the first time, farmers are getting uninterrupted daytime power supply for agriculture. Every decision of our government is guided solely by the welfare of the people,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The Chief Minister said that while public assets across the country are being sold at throwaway prices by the Union Government, Punjab has taken a different path by strengthening public ownership. “At a time when valuable national assets are being handed over to a select few, Punjab has created history by purchasing a private thermal plant in the larger public interest,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Sharing a few snippets from the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today in Mohali, we handed over licences to 2,800 new depot holders, opening up a new source of livelihood for thousands of families. This is not just a licence, but a sacred responsibility to serve the people.”

“I appeal to all of you to treat every deserving beneficiary with fairness, honesty and compassion. Consider it your duty to extend special care and support to the elderly, persons with disabilities and poor families,” the Chief Minister added.

“Every decision of our government is guided by the welfare of the people, and every rupee collected from taxpayers is being spent for the benefit of the people. Let us work together with service, honesty and trust to rebuild a ‘Rangla Punjab’,” the post concluded.