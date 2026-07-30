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Home > Press Release > Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar

Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar

The Ravidasiya community has expressed heartfelt gratitude to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for restoring the name of Bhadohi district to Sant Ravidas Nagar, calling it a historic step that honors Sant Guru Ravidas.

Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 23:07 IST

The Ravidasiya community has welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement, made from Varanasi, the birthplace of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, to restore the name of Bhadohi district as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In this regard, a delegation of the Ravidasiya community, led by BJP Scheduled Morcha District President Shailesh Kumar, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ghazipur on Thursday and expressed their gratitude. 

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, the delegation stated, “This decision is a mark of respect for Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas and the sentiments of the Ravidasiya community. The community wholeheartedly thanks the Chief Minister for this decision.”  The delegation also expressed confidence that, under the Chief Minister’s guidance and support, similar positive decisions for the upliftment and development of the community would continue to be taken in the future.

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On the occasion, Dharampal Singh, Secretary of Shri Guru Ravidas Janmasthan Public Charitable Trust, Varanasi, stated, “Having the district named after Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas is a matter of pride and happiness for his followers. The Chief Minister’s decision is historic, in accordance with public sentiment, and a highly respectful step. It has made the entire Ravidasiya community and the Dalit community feel proud.”

Former Member of the National Commission for Backward Classes and former District In-charge of Sant Ravidas Nagar (formerly Bhadohi), Kaushalendra Singh Patel, stated, “The Samajwadi Party had hurt the honour of Sant Ravidas by changing the name of the district. The restoration of the district’s name as Sant Ravidas Nagar has brought immense happiness to the people of the community. The Yogi government’s decision is being welcomed across the entire state.”

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Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar
Tags: Bhadohi district renamedSant Ravidas NagarYogi Adityanath Bhadohi announcement

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Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar

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Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar
Ravidasiya Community Welcomes Announcement To Rename Bhadohi As Sant Ravidas Nagar
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