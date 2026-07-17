Record Procurement At MSP Delivering Major Benefits To Farmers In Uttar Pradesh, State Sets Milestone In Food Grain Procurement

The Yogi Government’s public procurement policy has achieved remarkable milestones over the past 9 years in ensuring remunerative prices for farmers’ produce in Uttar Pradesh. Transparent procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), timely payments and a technology-driven process have strengthened farmers’ confidence in the government procurement system.

Setting a new record in paddy procurement, the state procured paddy from 80,39,539 farmers between 2017-18 and 2025-26, transferring more than Rs 1.03 lakh crore directly into their bank accounts.

The Yogi Government has made the paddy procurement process simpler, more transparent and technology-driven than before. The number of procurement centres has been increased across the state, online registration facilities have been introduced for farmers, a digital verification system has been implemented and the mechanism for transferring payments directly into farmers’ bank accounts has been strengthened. As a result, farmers are receiving the full benefit of the MSP in a timely manner.

The Yogi Government has not limited the procurement system to paddy and wheat alone but has also prioritised nutritious coarse cereals. Government procurement of bajra was launched for the first time in 2022-23. By 2025-26, 7,13,759.88 metric tonnes of bajra had been procured from 1,48,718 farmers, with payments amounting to Rs 1,854 crore.

Similarly, government procurement of jowar commenced for the first time in 2023-24. During the last three years, 26,972 farmers received payments amounting to Rs 363.35 crore under the scheme. Likewise, through maize procurement between 2018-19 and 2025-26, 34,578 farmers received payments of Rs 582.04 crore. This has enabled farmers cultivating coarse cereals to benefit from the MSP while increasing their incomes.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department stated that the procurement system is no longer merely a mechanism for purchasing crops but has become a strong pillar of farmers’ economic security. Timely payments, a transparent procurement process and improved availability of procurement centres have strengthened farmers’ confidence. This has provided fresh momentum to the rural economy and created a positive environment in the agricultural sector.

Through the Yogi Government’s farmer-friendly policies, continuous efforts are being made to make agriculture more remunerative, enhance farmers’ incomes and strengthen their economic well-being.