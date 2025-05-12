Home
Residents of GK-1 Protest Opening of Medanta Hospital, Say Their Peace is at Stake

The usually calm neighborhood of Greater Kailash-1 is witnessing growing unrest as residents and RWAs have come together to oppose the proposed opening of a Medanta hospital in their locality. Armed with placards, slogans, and banners, the message is loud and clear: “G.K-1 says no to hospital.”

Residents of GK-1 Protest Opening of Medanta Hospital, Say Their Peace is at Stake

The neighborhood of Greater Kailash-1 is witnessing growing unrest as residents and RWAs have come together to oppose the Medanta Hospital


The usually calm neighborhood of Greater Kailash-1 is witnessing growing unrest as residents and RWAs have come together to oppose the proposed opening of a Medanta hospital in their locality. Armed with placards, slogans, and banners, the message is loud and clear: “G.K-1 says no to hospital.”

Over the weekend, residents took to the gates and street corners of GK-1, setting up around 30 protest placards that conveyed their strong opposition to the hospital. From traffic concerns to fears of rising noise and public disorder, the placards summed up the neighborhood’s worries in bold, punchy slogans.

Placards Say It All: “Else Pavements Would Be Camping Sites Soon!”

The placards displayed across various parts of GK-1 carried slogans like:

  • “G.K-1 says no to hospital — Else pavements would be camping sites soon!”

  • “G.K-1 says no to hospital — Else it will be another Yusuf Sarai!”

  • “G.K-1 says no to hospital — Else brace for choked roads soon!”

  • “G.K-1 says no to hospital — Else brace for wailing sirens day & night!”

  • “G.K-1 says no to hospital — Life next to a hospital.”

Each of these signs reflected a specific anxiety shared by the community — ranging from fears of overcrowding and encroachments to the constant sound of ambulance sirens disrupting daily life.

“We’re Not Against Healthcare, But This is a Residential Area”

Many residents clarified that their protest isn’t against hospitals or healthcare itself — it’s about protecting the quality of life in their neighborhood.

“This is a peaceful residential colony. We are not against medical care, but having a large-scale hospital here will completely change the nature of this area,” said a member of the RWA, requesting not to be named. “Traffic is already an issue here. Now imagine ambulances rushing in all the time, roads getting blocked, and footpaths turning into shelters.”

Comparisons Drawn With Yusuf Sarai Chaos

Some of the slogans drew direct comparisons to other parts of Delhi known for hospital-related chaos.

“Else it will be another Yusuf Sarai!” warned one placard, referring to the neighborhood near AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals, where streets often remain jammed, and pavements are occupied by patients’ families and vendors.

Residents fear that GK-1, which has so far remained relatively orderly, might end up facing the same issues.

Sirens, Traffic, and Encroachment: Key Concerns

Noise pollution is one of the top issues cited by residents. The constant wailing of ambulance sirens is something many fear will disrupt their lives, especially for the elderly and young children.

Others worry about the increase in traffic. “The roads here are not built to handle hospital-scale traffic. We’ll be stuck in jams 24/7,” said a local shop owner.

Then there’s the fear of public spaces being overtaken. “Pavements are going to be used for camping by people waiting outside the hospital — that’s our biggest fear,” added another resident.

In addition to placards, banners opposing the Medanta hospital were also put up on gates across the colony. The protest seems well-organized, with the support of the Greater Kailash RWA and coordination among multiple housing blocks.

