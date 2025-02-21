Rethinking English Language Learning: British Council’s New Directions 2025 Tackles English Assessment Challenges In South Asia

The British Council’s flagship conference is bringing together UK and global experts for the first time in South Asia to explore cutting-edge innovations in English language learning and assessment.

New Directions South Asia 2025, British Council’s flagship conference on language testing and assessment, made its South Asian debut in New Delhi, India on 21 February. The two-day conference commenced with a ceremony featuring senior representatives from the British Council. Professor Barry O’Sullivan OBE, Director of English Language Research at the British Council, delivered the keynote address on the conference theme “Technology and tradition: The changing face of assessment in English language learning systems.”

English remains a vital global language, driving both functional needs and aspirational goals in education and career advancement worldwide. In India, where 129 million people speak English, representing roughly 10.6% of the population, English proficiency and assessment play a crucial role in enabling access to international higher education and employment opportunities. Despite ranking 69th in the world for English proficiency in 2024, India’s growing economy and global ambitions make English language skills increasingly important. As the top recipient of remittances in the world, totalling $112.5 billion in 2022, India’s workforce relies heavily on English to compete globally. The British Council, with its expertise in delivering high-quality English language services and examinations, is well-positioned to support India’s ambitions to become a global knowledge economy.

The first-ever South Asian edition of New Directions, taking place in India, marks a significant step towards addressing the growing importance of English language assessment in the region. The conference has brought together participants from across the region, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, offering a unique opportunity to address the evolving demands of multilingual and interconnected educational systems. Over these two days, regional and international leaders in education are coming together to create a collaborative platform for policymakers, educators, academics, teachers and assessment experts.

Duncan Wilson, Managing Director, BC Education India said, “It is inspiring to see this landmark conference come to life, bringing together such diverse expertise from across South Asia and beyond to address the evolving landscape of English language assessment. By hosting New Directions South Asia in India, we’re convening the region’s thought leaders to shape the future of English language assessment, empowering India and the wider South Asian region to compete, collaborate and thrive on the world stage. With this, we continue to strengthen our mission of empowering learners, educators and institutions to thrive in an increasingly multilingual and technology-driven world.”

Professor Barry O’Sullivan OBE, Director, English Language Research, British Council said, “India’s ambition to become a global knowledge economy relies heavily on its ability to foster a multilingual workforce. The launch of New Directions in South Asia today marks a significant milestone in our journey of driving innovation in English language assessment worldwide. The rich discussions unfolding here demonstrate how bringing together thought-leaders, educators and policymakers under one roof creates meaningful dialogue on the intersection of technology and tradition. This collaborative platform ensures that our assessment practices continue to evolve in step with learners’ needs in today’s rapidly changing world.”

Chairing a panel discussion on ‘The vision for English language assessment in South Asia’, Amol Padwad, Retd. Director, Centre for English Language Education, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University, Delhi mentioned, “Reimagining English language assessment in South Asia comes with both challenges and opportunities due to the region’s rich linguistic diversity and rapid digital transformation. Through platforms like New Directions South Asia 2025, we can collectively shape assessment practices that are both academically rigorous and culturally responsive to South Asian learners’ needs.”

Meanwhile, speaking on ‘Challenges and approaches in assessing language learning in young learners’, Victoria Murphy, Professor of Applied Linguistics and Director of the Department of Education, University of Oxford shared, “The discussions at New Directions South Asia highlight our shared commitment to developing assessment approaches that respect young learners’ developmental stages while preparing them for future success. By combining research-backed methodologies with emerging technologies, we can create assessment frameworks that are both rigorous and child-friendly, supporting the unique needs of young language learners across the region.”

The conference will continue over 21-22 February, featuring two plenary sessions, four panel discussions, and 30+ parallel sessions. Bringing together 250 individuals, this two-day event emphasises enhancing employability through English language skills, harnessing AI to revolutionise English education, implementing effective assessment strategies for young learners and integrating English within diverse multilingual education contexts. The discussions are centred around four key strands:

English for Employability: Addressing the role of English in employment and how assessment systems can meet employers’ needs. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in English Education: Exploring examples of AI applications in English language education, highlighting how planning and implementation consider these factors for effective use in assessment. Assessing Young Learners: Investigating all aspects of assessment and its crucial role in the holistic development and learning trajectory of young learners. The Role of English in Multilingual Education Contexts: Highlighting English language assessment policy and practice in multilingual education contexts.

