Rs 1,149 Crore Credited to Women’s Bank Accounts; Punjab’s DBT Model Wins Praise from Beneficiaries

The Bhagwant Mann Government’s decision to transfer financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has received an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the state. Women have praised the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, saying it has ensured transparency, convenience and financial empowerment by placing the money directly in their hands.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government has so far disbursed ₹1,149 crore to about 33 lakh women through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system under the scheme. Eligible beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category have received ₹4,500 each in three monthly instalments of ₹1,500, while beneficiaries from other categories have received ₹3,000 each in three monthly instalments of ₹1,000. With more than 70 lakh women enrolled under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, the scheme has emerged as one of the largest women-centric social security initiatives in Punjab.

Women across Punjab have welcomed the initiative, saying the money has reached the intended beneficiaries without middlemen or delays and can be withdrawn whenever needed.

Sarabjit Kaur (32) from Gurdaspur said the DBT system has ensured that the financial assistance serves its intended purpose. “I am very happy that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has transferred the money directly into our bank accounts. Had the assistance been distributed in cash, it might not have been used for the intended purpose. Cash dende taan aadmi log peg sheg te kharch kar dende hain, par khate vich ta sada paisa safe hai (Had it been distributed in cash, the men at home might have spent it on alcohol. But in our bank accounts, the money remains safe). Now the money is in our own account and we can withdraw it whenever we need it. This ensures that it is spent only on household needs and other essential expenses,” she said.

Gagandeep Kaur (35) from village Harchowal described the scheme as one of the most transparent welfare initiatives she has experienced. “I have not withdrawn the money yet because I will use it whenever the need arises. This is the best way to provide financial assistance. If the government had distributed cash, people would have had to stand in long queues to receive the money. The money was credited to my account within five to six days of submitting my application. The entire process is quick, transparent and hassle-free,” she added.

Suman Kumari (49) from Sri Hargobindpur said the financial assistance has helped her family meet important household and educational expenses. “The best thing about this scheme is that the money comes directly into the accounts of women. I have used the money for meaningful purposes. My two daughters, who are pursuing higher education, have also received the benefit. Along with this, our family is receiving free ration, free electricity and free bus travel, which has provided significant relief,” she stated.

Harpal Kaur from Mandi Ahmedgarh said the financial assistance has enabled women to manage their own priorities. “I have spent my money on household needs. My two daughters have also received the money, but they are using it for their own needs. Daughters have their own needs, and it is good that the government is supporting them at this stage. The best part is that the money has been transferred directly into our bank accounts through DBT, allowing us to withdraw it whenever required. Sarkar ne eh paisa changi niyat naal ditta hai, tan eh changi jagah hi kharch karna chahida hai (The government has given this money with good intentions, so it should be spent for good purposes),” she noted.

The enthusiastic response from beneficiaries suggests that the DBT model has not only made welfare delivery more efficient and transparent but has also strengthened women’s financial independence by giving them direct control over government financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr. Baljit Kaur, said, “The Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has been launched to provide financial security and dignity to women. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives assistance in a transparent and timely manner. No eligible woman will be left out.”

The smooth rollout of the DBT system has also been made possible through the support of the scheme’s nodal banking partner, Axis Bank, which has facilitated large-scale benefit transfers across Punjab.

“Axis Bank is proud to partner with the Government of Punjab in delivering the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, an initiative that will positively impact millions of women across the State. We remain committed to supporting the seamless and timely disbursement of benefits, helping ensure that financial assistance reaches beneficiaries efficiently, transparently and at scale. When delivered effectively and at scale, such programmes have the ability to strengthen financial security, foster inclusion and transform lives,” said Reynold D’Souza, Group Head – Branch Banking, North & TASC Business, Axis Bank.

By placing funds directly in the hands of beneficiaries, the DBT mechanism is not only ensuring timely assistance but also strengthening women’s financial independence and decision-making within their households.