Rs 3,824.87 Crore Transferred Directly Into Women’s Bank Accounts As Sanman Rashi in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday declared every mother and sister of Punjab as the brand ambassador of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, calling the initiative a first-of-its-kind social revolution that is strengthening women’s dignity, self-respect and financial autonomy. With more than 75 lakh women already registered and ₹3,824.87 crore transferred directly into their bank accounts as Sanman Rashi, he said the scheme was ushering in a new era of respect and financial empowerment for women across Punjab.

The occasion turned emotional when Gurmail Kaur alias Melo, a beneficiary of the scheme who had earlier visited the Chief Minister’s residence, met CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. On seeing him, she immediately hugged him and blessed him. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, in turn, sought her blessings and presented her with gifts as a mark of affection and respect. He said that meeting her had given solace to his soul and prayed that Waheguru always keeps a smile on her face.

Sharing the heartwarming video, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “My Revered Mother, meeting you today has brought true peace to my soul. May Waheguru always keep this smile on your face. Your son will always remain steadfast in the service of Punjab. Heartfelt thanks to all the mothers and sisters of Punjab who made the Satkar Yojana a massive success on a grand scale.”

During this, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Every mother and sister of Punjab is the brand ambassador of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. This scheme is a social revolution which will enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of our mothers and daughters.”

The Chief Minister felicitated Gurmail Kaur (Melo) of village Adampura, a beneficiary of the scheme who became widely known on social media after its launch.

Interacting with her, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that meeting her had brought solace to his soul. “Meeting you has given solace to my soul. I pray that Waheguru always keeps a smile on your face. Your son is committed to the service of Punjab and he will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause,” he said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the mothers and sisters of Punjab for making the scheme a huge success, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the mothers and sisters of Punjab who have made the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna a huge success. So far, ₹3,824.87 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of women as Satkar Rashi. This is a pathway towards financial freedom for women. Around 97% of women in Punjab are eligible to benefit from this scheme. Our target is to extend the benefits of Satkar Rashi to one crore women.”

He said, “This is the first scheme of its kind in the country under which all eligible women are being provided Satkar Rashi. In recognition of the dignity and respect of women, the Punjab Government has launched the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “More than 75 lakh women have registered so far and their due financial assistance has been deposited directly into their bank accounts. I appeal to all the remaining eligible women to register themselves and avail the benefits of this scheme. Every woman above the age of 18 years is now receiving notifications on her mobile phones regarding financial assistance of ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 for SC women.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this scheme and the state government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for it. The money is being transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.”

The Chief Minister affirmed, “This financial assistance may not make women rich, but it will certainly provide them with dignity and self-respect. Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself. The blessings of our mothers and sisters can help us overcome every challenge in the world.”

He said, “Strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making. The Punjab Government is committed to the well-being and empowerment of women and no stone will be left unturned for it.”