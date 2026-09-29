Rs 52-Crore Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex a Humble Tribute To Martyrs: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that his government is working with a clear resolve to fulfil the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and build a Punjab rooted in the values of patriotism, equality, justice and public welfare. During the Jashan-e-Inquilab programme at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on the birth anniversary of the legendary martyr, the Chief Minister said that his government has taken concrete steps to honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh, from naming the Mohali airport after him and installing a 30-feet-high statue to putting up portraits of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib Ambedkar in government offices and developing the ₹52-crore Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex at Khatkar Kalan.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab’s progress, education, welfare and protection of its water resources are central to the vision for which the martyrs made the supreme sacrifice, adding that he would continue to dedicate himself to the people of Punjab and do whatever it takes to safeguard the state’s interests.

Addressing the state-level Jashan-e-Inquilab organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government has undertaken the project for the comprehensive development of Khatkar Kalan as a heritage, learning and cultural-tourism destination dedicated to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh. “The project has been conceived to preserve the historic character of Khatkar Kalan while presenting the life, ideals, sacrifices and continuing legacy of the revolutionary martyrs through contemporary interpretation. We are transforming the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh into a nationally significant heritage destination so that coming generations remain connected with the glorious history of our freedom struggle,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the initiative seeks to connect younger generations with the values of patriotism, courage, social justice and sacrifice associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Shaheed Rajguru and other freedom fighters. “The complex comprises the ancestral house and replica house, courtroom experience, heritage street, recreated village setting, village entry and exit gates, Mashaal Gate, National Flag area, library and curated displays. Murals, sculptures, mannequins, period props, graphics and other exhibits will narrate important events from the freedom movement and the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh through historically vetted content,” he said.

He said a modern auditorium, integrated audio-visual presentations, projection and interpretation systems, musical fountain, façade and monumental lighting and carefully designed sound and lighting effects will provide an engaging experience while retaining the dignity and authenticity of the subject. “The project also includes a Tourist Facilitation Centre, cottages, guest house, restaurant/cafeteria, toilet blocks, gazebos, parking, pathways, pond and landscaped open spaces. These facilities will provide an organised, accessible and comfortable experience for students, researchers, tourists, families and large ceremonial gatherings,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the master plan integrates heritage architecture with plantation, irrigation, lawns, shaded resting spaces, water features, pedestrian movement, internal and external illumination, security and essential mechanical, electrical and public-health services. “Special emphasis is being laid on the night-time presentation and proper façade lighting of all major components. The project will further strengthen Khatkar Kalan’s identity as an important destination on Punjab’s freedom-struggle and heritage circuit,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the project is expected to promote heritage education, increase domestic tourism, support the local economy and provide a dignified platform for commemorative events, academic engagement and public participation. “The project is in the finalisation stage. Work is focused on completion of civil and interior finishes, installation of creative exhibits, audio-visual and lighting systems, landscaping, furnishing, testing, commissioning and overall visitor readiness. Component-wise quality checks and integrated trials are being undertaken before the formal opening. The complex will be dedicated to the people very soon,” he said.

He said his government is making strenuous efforts to fulfil the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. “This is not a political function. This is a solemn occasion to pay tributes to the great martyr who sacrificed his life for the motherland. Our government is making concerted efforts to perpetuate the legacy of this legendary martyr so that his ideals continue to inspire our coming generations,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to the efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport was named after iconic martyr Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. “None of the previous governments had bothered about naming the airport after this great martyr. After assuming office, our government accorded top priority to this issue and ensured that the airport bears the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Naming airports, universities and other institutions after our iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government has also dedicated the Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza to the people, which houses a 30-feet-high bronze statue of the iconic martyr on Airport Road in Mohali. “The statue has been installed so that the legendary martyr is remembered every moment by anyone travelling on this road. I hope such efforts will act as a lighthouse for visitors coming from within the country and abroad and apprise them of the immense contribution of this legendary martyr,” he said.

He reiterated that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to cherish the aspirations of the great martyrs. “Whenever any dignitary from within the country or abroad visits Punjab, I make it a point to remind them to pay homage at this sacred land. Khatkar Kalan is not merely a place; it is a symbol of sacrifice, courage and commitment to the nation,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh still remain to be fully realised as corruption, nepotism and poverty continue to pose challenges before society. “These martyrs had not laid down their lives so that rampant corruption and social inequality could prevail in the country. Their sacrifice was for a nation where every citizen could live with dignity, equality and opportunity,” he said.

He said the state government is making strenuous efforts to realise the dreams of the martyrs. “Since taking oath in March 2022, our government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of the people. From July 2022, around 90 per cent of households in Punjab have been receiving zero electricity bills. For the first time, the state government has purchased a power plant from a private firm to strengthen Punjab’s power generation capacity and make the state power-surplus,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said around 1,100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened across Punjab, where more than five crore patients have received free treatment. “This is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction because public welfare is at the heart of our governance,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated the state government has provided government jobs to more than 70,000 youth purely on the basis of merit. “The youth of Punjab deserve opportunities based on merit and capability. Our government has ensured that government recruitment is transparent and merit-based,” he said.

He said 18 toll plazas have been closed in the state so far. “With the closure of these toll plazas, around ₹63 lakh is being saved from the pockets of the common people of Punjab every day. As per the aspirations of our great nationalists, the state government is duty-bound to ensure progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that following the footsteps of the great martyr, his government has worked wholeheartedly for the wellbeing of the people and progress of Punjab during the last more than four-and-a-half years. “We have put our sweat and toil into ensuring development of the state and, with every passing day, are taking several new pro-people initiatives to improve the standard of living. Unlike our predecessors, I have never sought even a single penny from the public exchequer for myself; rather, our government has ensured that every rupee of taxpayers’ money is spent judiciously for public welfare,” he said.

He said the state government has worked for improving roads, imparting quality education and healthcare and building infrastructure besides undertaking several other key initiatives. “To wean away our youth from the menace of drugs, 3,100 sports stadiums are being constructed across Punjab. Education has also been prioritised and several initiatives have been undertaken to transform the education sector and improve the lives of people,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister pointed out free schemes or concession cards alone cannot eliminate poverty or other social maladies. “No freebie or concession card can eliminate poverty. Education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living. This is why our government is tirelessly working to improve the standard of education and empower the common man,” he said.

The Chief Minister said around 45,000 kilometres of roads are being renovated and upgraded to facilitate residents of the state.

He said the area under canal irrigation has increased from 26% to 80% since his government assumed charge. “This has immensely benefited our farmers. We are committed to ensuring that every drop of water available for agriculture is utilised efficiently and reaches our farmers,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that to provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family. “This is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab is providing such comprehensive healthcare coverage to its residents. The scheme has significantly eased the financial burden on families while ensuring access to quality health services,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, every woman beneficiary above the age of 18 years are receiving financial assistance of ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 for SC women. “The assistance is being transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Women already receiving social security pensions are also eligible. Around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this scheme and the state government has allotted ₹9,300 crore in the budget for it,” he said.

He said the day is not far when, due to concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab will emerge as a front-runner state in the country. “Our government is committed to fulfilling every dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and carving out a harmonious and egalitarian society. The young hero of the freedom struggle sacrificed his life at a very young age for emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said successive regimes over the past decades had ignored the vision and dreams of great martyrs like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. “The martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at such a young age inspired millions of youth to join the national freedom struggle and contributed towards India’s independence. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh will remain a source of inspiration for millions of youth to render selfless service to the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to follow the footsteps of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and contribute towards making India a progressive and prosperous country. “I feel blessed to have visited this sacred land to pay tributes to the iconic martyr who laid down his life at the altar of the national freedom struggle. The nation will always remain indebted to this martyr, who sacrificed his life at the age of just 23 years for emancipating the country from the clutches of British imperialism,” he said.

He said the legendary martyr was not merely an individual but an institution. “Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was not merely an individual; he was an institution. We must follow his footsteps for the progress of the country. Every endeavour of our government is aimed at building a progressive and prosperous Punjab as dreamt by Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh,” affirmed the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann exhorted the people to follow the footsteps of the legendary martyr and work collectively towards fulfilling the aspirations for which the martyrs made the supreme sacrifice. “Fulfilling the dreams of our martyrs will be the real tribute to them. Let us draw inspiration from their courage, sacrifice and commitment and work together to build the Punjab and India they dreamt of,” he said.

A Vibrant Tribute To The Martyrs Through Punjab’s Culture And Music

The Jashan-e-Inquilab celebration at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana turned into a vibrant tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev and Shaheed Rajguru, as the spirit of Punjab’s rich culture, music and revolutionary heritage came alive before a massive gathering. The audience was treated to stirring musical performances by leading Punjabi artists, including Ranjit Bawa and Kulwinder Billa, along with traditional dhadi jatha performances, while Punjab’s cultural traditions and folk spirit added colour and energy to the celebrations.

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