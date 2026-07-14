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Home > Press Release > Saanjh Rahat Kendras Emerge As Punjab Police’s Strong Community Policing Model For Women’s Safety

Saanjh Rahat Kendras Emerge As Punjab Police’s Strong Community Policing Model For Women’s Safety

The Punjab Police's 'Saanjh Rahat Kendras' have established a strong community policing model, handling over 1,000 cases in two years to provide crisis intervention, counselling, and rehabilitation for women in distress

Saanjh Rahat Kendras screen 1,656 cases, register 1,069
Saanjh Rahat Kendras screen 1,656 cases, register 1,069

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-14 18:36 IST

Initiated with the sole aim of ensuring women’s safety, the ‘Saanjh Rahat Kendras’ of the Punjab Police have emerged as a strong community policing model, providing integrated support, counselling, crisis intervention and rehabilitation services to women in distress.

Started with only two trained counsellors deployed at Saanjh Rahat Kendras in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, the initiative now has the involvement of several counsellors. These Kendras have recorded the registration of nearly 1,069 cases and screened 1,656 cases over the last two years. 

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On this, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav stated, “There are a total of four Saanjh Rahat Kendras which are helping women in distress overcome their trauma and lead normal lives. Such initiatives reflect the commitment of the Punjab Police to public safety built on trust and cooperation.”

The DGP noted, “Though there are many success stories of the Saanjh Rahat Kendras, the timely rescue of a woman from domestic violence in Mohali showcases the commitment of the Punjab Police. A woman in distress reached out for help, reporting that her husband was physically assaulting her and had threatened to have her killed if she did not receive immediate assistance. This was not the woman’s first contact with the Punjab Police, as a previous case involving her had already been reported and was on record with the SAS Nagar (Mohali) team. The Saanjh Rahat Kendra team in SAS Nagar responded promptly, ensured her safety, arranged secure transportation, and escorted her to her parental home, where she could stay in a safe environment.”

“In another case, a woman living alone was admitted to hospital in critical condition. The Saanjh Rahat Kendra team counselled and encouraged her to accept the necessary medical treatment, assisted with her admission to PGI and, through special coordination, ensured that she remained under medical care for nearly two months. During her treatment, she suffered a miscarriage. Throughout this difficult period, the team provided continuous emotional support and counselling, helping her cope with the loss. After her recovery, the team also assisted her in securing employment and worked towards reconnecting her with her family, enabling her to rebuild her life with dignity and stability,” added the DGP.

Apart from the Saanjh Rahat Kendras, several other interventions demonstrate the effectiveness of Punjab Police initiatives for the welfare and safety of women. Under the Jagriti Programme, Punjab Police Mahila Mittars reached out to 12,482 schools and sensitised a total of 11,75,010 children in the 6–12 age group over the last nearly two years. As many as 76,299 principals, teachers, staff members and other employees were also sensitised during this period. Under the Women Help Desks initiative, as many as 69,329 outreach activities on cybercrime, domestic violence, child sexual abuse, the Child Marriage Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, drugs and gender sensitisation were organised over the last five years.

“Since its inception in 2011, the SAANJH ecosystem has played a vital role in strengthening this partnership, delivering citizen-centric services through a robust network of over 530 SAANJH Kendras across districts, sub-divisions and police stations in Punjab,” said Gurpreet Kaur Deo, Special Director General of Police, Community Affairs Division. “This intervention provides counselling, police and legal support to women in need, thereby addressing a critical gap,” she added.

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Saanjh Rahat Kendras Emerge As Punjab Police’s Strong Community Policing Model For Women’s Safety

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Saanjh Rahat Kendras Emerge As Punjab Police’s Strong Community Policing Model For Women’s Safety

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Saanjh Rahat Kendras Emerge As Punjab Police’s Strong Community Policing Model For Women’s Safety
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