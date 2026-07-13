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Home > Press Release > SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma stated that 800 hospitals in the state accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NABH) have been trained in accordance with the standards of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 16:30 IST

The Yogi government is continuously working towards making healthcare services in the state more transparent, quality-driven, and technology-based. In this direction, SACHIS is conducting a special quality improvement campaign across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Its objective is to provide better and safer healthcare services to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
 
SACHIS CEO Archana Verma stated that 800 hospitals in the state accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NABH) have been trained in accordance with the standards of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The training was conducted by the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow. During the training, hospitals were familiarised with procedures related to the digital health system. Technical issues and complaints raised by hospitals were also resolved on the spot to improve their efficiency and service quality. 
 
The Government of India has also made provisions for providing incentive support to NABH-accredited hospitals to maintain quality standards. Under this arrangement, SACHIS is continuously encouraging hospitals to comply with quality benchmarks. The objective is to ensure that every hospital associated with the scheme provides patients with safe, standards-based, and dignified treatment.
 
Alongside this, SACHIS has adopted a strict approach against irregularities. The department has made it clear that no compromise with quality will be accepted. Under the scheme, a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ is being implemented against illegal cash collection, upcoding, and other financial irregularities. 
 
The SACHIS CEO stated that strict action has been taken against hospitals where complaints were found to be genuine during investigations. In the current financial year, penalties amounting to approximately Rs 1.16 crore have so far been imposed on such hospitals. Of this, around Rs 60 lakh has already been recovered. 
 
She continues by saying, to ensure recovery of the remaining amount, payments due to the concerned hospitals have been withheld. In addition, hospitals repeatedly violating the rules are also being suspended from the scheme. 
 
She informed that SACHIS is focusing not merely on increasing the number of hospitals but on building a strong network of hospitals that meet the standards of quality, transparency, and patient-centric services. In the same direction, the process of integrating Central Government hospitals into the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana network is also underway. This will provide beneficiaries in the state with access to more specialised and quality treatment facilities.
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SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative
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SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

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SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative
SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative
SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative
SACHIS Launches Campaign to Provide Quality Treatment to Patients Under the Yogi Government’s Initiative

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