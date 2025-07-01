Live Tv
Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Fly To Sri Lanka As Special Guest For Grand Opening Of City Of Dreams

Shah Rukh Khan will attend the grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025. This landmark event marks the launch of South Asia’s first integrated resort, redefining luxury in Colombo with world-class hospitality, business spaces, and entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan to attend the Grand Opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka as Special Guest
Shah Rukh Khan to attend the Grand Opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka as Special Guest

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 21:10:18 IST

South Asia is gearing up for the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, to make a spectacular visit to Sri Lanka, gracing the highly anticipated grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025, as special guest. This isn’t just an event; it’s the official launch of their “Let’s Go, Let Go” campaign, inviting people to shed their worries and dive into a new era of luxury and entertainment as South Asia’s first integrated resort redefines Colombo as a premier global destination.
 
Located along the scenic Colombo coastline, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a 4.5-million-square-foot architectural marvel, designed by internationally acclaimed architect Cecil Balmond. The resort brings together timeless design, world-class service, and modern indulgence to offer an unmatched hospitality and entertainment experience. 
 
Guests can immerse themselves in over 800 luxury hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, premium retail experiences, and globally inspired culinary offerings — all with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and the vibrant city skyline.
 
Beyond leisure, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is set to transform Colombo’s standing as a business hub. It features the region’s largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces, including cantilevered ballrooms enhanced with curated Sri Lankan art and state-of-the-art amenities.
 
The opening will also unveil the resort’s signature campaign, and the the event will be made all the more memorable with Shah Rukh Khan’s attendance as guest of honor.
 
Andre Timmins Co-Founder – Wizcraft Entertainment Agency also expressed his excitement about the highly anticipated grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, saying, “We’re thrilled to be part of the grand reveal of City of Dreams Sri Lanka—an unforgettable landmark experience that redefines luxury, entertainment, and hospitality in South Asia. It’s a proud moment for Wizcraft to bring back the magic of Bollywood to the world stage, with none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, joining us as the guest of honour. His presence makes this celebration all the more memorable, capturing the spirit of joy and grandeur that defines this historic occasion. As we witness history in the making, the grand opening promises an experience like no other.”

He added, “City of Dreams Sri Lanka is not just a resort—it’s an architectural marvel set to elevate Colombo as a premier global destination for both business and leisure. We’re honoured to help script this next chapter in Sri Lanka’s story.”

