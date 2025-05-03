Shraddha Kapoor And Instagram’s Adam Mosseri Hail India’s Content Boom At WAVES 2025

At WAVES 2025, actress Shraddha Kapoor and Instagram head Adam Mosseri hailed India as the global hub for digital content creation, crediting affordable data, creative youth, and platforms like Reels for empowering a new generation of storytellers.

At the vibrant WAVES 2025 summit, actress Shraddha Kapoor and Instagram Head Adam Mosseri came together for a compelling fireside chat on “Trends and Virality,” spotlighting India’s meteoric rise as a global content powerhouse.

Kapoor, celebrated for her genuine and relatable presence online, called this era a “golden time for Indian creators,” emphasizing how digital platforms like Instagram have empowered everyday individuals to become storytellers. “Anyone with a smartphone can be a creator today,” she said, citing India’s centuries-old tradition of storytelling. “We’ve grown up on stories- it’s part of who we are,” she added.

Highlighting the shift towards authentic content, Shraddha remarked, “When content comes from the heart, it connects. I always try to post real, unfiltered content rather than focusing on strategy.” She also praised the explosion of meme culture and how trending audio and hashtags drive engagement among Gen Z on platforms like Instagram.

Adding a global perspective, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram at Meta, underlined the “unprecedented surge in content creation in India.” He attributed this boom to improved digital infrastructure, affordable data, and high-speed internet access. “India’s content ecosystem is thriving, driven by technology and a creative young population,” Mosseri observed.

Mosseri also highlighted the explosive popularity of Instagram Reels, noting their role in enabling short-form, high-impact storytelling. “Reels have transformed how people express themselves, offering a powerful, visual way to reach audiences worldwide,” he said.

The discussion, themed “Enabling Creative Expression: How Gen Z Consumes Content,” underscored how culture, technology, and creativity are converging in India. Both Kapoor and Mosseri agreed that with platforms like Instagram democratizing access, the country is poised to lead the global content revolution.