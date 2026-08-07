Smart Classrooms And ICT labs will transform the Educational Landscape; Master Trainers Will Be Prepared In Every Development Block

The Yogi government is set to launch a major campaign to ensure the optimum utilisation of Smart Classes, ICT Labs and digital teaching resources established in Parishadiya Vidyalaya. Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Master Trainers will now be prepared in every development block across the state, who will provide teachers with practical training in technology-based teaching. The objective is to ensure the effective use of digital resources available in schools and make classroom teaching more engaging, participatory and of higher quality.

In this regard, Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani has issued detailed guidelines to all districts. According to the guidelines, one teacher from each development block has been nominated as a Sandarbhdata (Master Trainer). State-level training for these Master Trainers was organized in two phases. The first phase of training was conducted from July 27 to 29, while the second phase was held from August 4 to 6. These trained Master Trainers will now provide two-day training to teachers in their respective development blocks. Each training batch will include a maximum of 50 participants, and the training will be conducted according to the prescribed schedule.

During the training, teachers will receive practical instruction on the effective use of Smart Classes, ICT Labs, Interactive Digital Boards, projectors, computers, e-content and other digital resources. They will also be introduced to modern techniques of technology-based classroom teaching, digital presentations, enhancing student participation, and making subjects more engaging and effective. In addition, they will be trained to use the Digital Board Manual, installation videos, operational tutorials, and other digital materials available on the NBDIUP portal.

The Yogi government’s objective is not merely to limit digital resources installed in schools to equipment, but to make them an integral part of the daily teaching process. Trained teachers will be able to make more effective use of Smart Classes and ICT Labs to present subjects in a simpler, more visual and participatory manner for students. This will further strengthen children’s understanding, learning pace, and active participation in classrooms. This initiative is an important step towards promoting digital and experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy-2020.

During the training, participants are also being informed about the process for the prompt resolution of technical issues related to digital resources through the Escalation Matrix, Prerna Module and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. To ensure the quality of the training, every participant will undergo a pre-test and a post-test. Online monitoring of the training will be carried out by the State Project Office. District Basic Education Officers, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), Block Education Officers and District Coordinators have been entrusted with the responsibility of regularly monitoring the training and ensuring 100 percent participation. Training material will be made available online, and feedback from every batch will be collected to ensure continuous quality assessment.

Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani has directed that no technical obstacles should arise in the operation of Smart Classes, ICT Labs and other digital teaching resources. For this purpose, contact details of district, state and higher-level officials of various service providers have been made available. Any technical issue will be resolved in a time-bound manner in accordance with the prescribed Escalation Matrix. At the same time, all districts have been directed to complete the block-level training programme by August 30, 2026.

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“The Yogi government’s objective is not merely to establish Smart Classes in schools, but to make every teacher proficient in digital teaching. Every teacher must be equipped with digital teaching skills so that digital resources are utilised to the maximum in classroom teaching. Only when teachers use technology effectively will students receive quality, engaging and participatory education. This training campaign will strengthen digital education as a regular part of the school teaching process in line with the National Education Policy-2020.”

– Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education