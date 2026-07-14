‘SP’s History Stained With Blood of Ram Devotees’: Chief Minister Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the politics of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, stating, “Whenever they got an opportunity, Congress and the SP attacked India’s civilisational values. SP’s history is stained with the blood of Ram devotees. While in power at the Centre, Congress filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and made a malicious attempt to prove Lord Shri Ram to be a myth and fictional. These two parties conspire to divide society in the name of caste and obstruct the development process. The common people must remain vigilant against them.”

CM Yogi was addressing a public gathering on Saturday evening in Gorakhpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 24 development projects worth around Rs 758 crore. CM Yogi said, there can be no alternative to development. Conspiracies to divide society in the name of caste and class become obstacles to the development process. This is exactly what the Congress and Samajwadi Party governments used to do, which is why development never took place under them. During the rule of these parties, instead of development, Hindus were insulted.

CM Yogi added by saying, “When Congress was in power at the Centre, it filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court describing Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna as myths and fictional. Congress has been playing with Hindu faith from the very beginning. When the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad was invited for the Pran Pratishtha of the Lord Somnath Temple, it was Congress that opposed it.” Holding the SP equally accountable along with Congress, the Chief Minister remarked, “As for the SP, what more needs to be said? SP’s history is stained with the blood of Ram devotees.”

The Chief Minister stated, the Congress and SP governments insulted India’s faith. During their rule, riots took place, festivals were restricted, and the Kanwar Yatra was stopped. Today, when under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s double-engine government is moving forward with the vision of preserving heritage and ensuring development, Congress and the Samajwadi Party are unable to digest it.

Explaining the importance of the development process, the Chief Minister said, “Development is the foundation of a better present and a brighter future.”

Urging people to remain united for development, he added, if we get divided along caste lines, both the present and future generations will have to pay the price.