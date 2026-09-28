Sri Akal Takht Sahib Is Supreme For All Of Us; Will Ensure Strongest Law To Protect Sanctity Of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday reiterated that Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for all of us and that his government will leave no stone unturned to protect the sanctity and dignity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji through the strongest possible legal framework against beadbi. At a detailed meeting with the seven-member high-level committee constituted by the state government, the Chief Minister emphasised that life imprisonment and heavy fines for those who commit beadbi form the core foundation of the law and cannot be diluted.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residence, focused on the provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, concerns raised regarding certain provisions and the way forward through consultation and consensus. He directed the committee to hold detailed and regular meetings with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib to review the proposed amendments, consider its suggestions and evolve consensus, while ensuring that the law continues to provide the strongest possible protection to the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and brings solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.

During this, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “While discussing the provisions of the law with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and working towards building consensus, the spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised. The provisions prescribing life imprisonment and heavy fines for perpetrators of sacrilege constitute the core foundation of this law, and therefore the law must not be weakened at any cost.”

The Chief Minister pointed out, “There is no doubt that this law has provided solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, which has been perturbed over frequent incidents of sacrilege. For the first time, a strong sense of deterrence is being created among those who may contemplate committing such a heinous offence.”

He added, “The sole objective of our government is to ensure the strictest possible punishment for those guilty of sacrilege so that no person can ever dare to commit this grave offence. Certain concerns have been raised regarding some provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and we are willing to examine these concerns in their entirety.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “For this purpose, our government has constituted a seven-member committee comprising eminent personalities associated with the religious sphere, intellectuals and legal experts. The committee will hold detailed consultations with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and examine every aspect of the law before providing appropriate guidance to the state government.”

“The proposed amendments will be discussed comprehensively so that an amicable resolution can be arrived at after taking into consideration all legal, constitutional and other relevant aspects. I have directed the nodal officer, PCS Harjit Singh Sandhu, to ensure complete coordination for future meetings and provide all necessary assistance to the committee,” said the Chief Minister.

He said, “I have asked the committee members to initiate a series of meetings with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib so that, through mutual consultation and consensus, the process of making necessary amendments to the law can be initiated, if required. Regular meetings should be held so that consensus can be evolved to the satisfaction of both sides.”

“Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme for all of us, and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve by framing a stringent law to prevent incidents of sacrilege. Our government will approach this entire process with the utmost respect and sensitivity,” affirmed the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “This Bill was drafted after extensive consultations with legal experts, with the clear objective of ensuring that there are no loopholes in it that could undermine its effectiveness in the future. Whenever an incident of sacrilege takes place, it causes deep anguish to the collective conscience and sentiments of the people, and this cannot be tolerated at any cost.”

The Chief Minister stated, “Our government decided to amend the existing law instead of introducing an entirely new legislation so that the amended law can be sent to the Governor for approval. Our intention is to ensure that the legal framework remains strong and effective while addressing every legitimate legal and constitutional concern.”

He said, “Our government is fully committed to framing a strong law so that the strictest possible punishment can be prescribed for anyone who commits sacrilege. The incidents of sacrilege witnessed in the past have deeply hurt the sentiments and psyche of the Sikh Sangat. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji remains completely protected.”

“We fully respect the sentiments associated with Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the law provides the strongest possible framework against sacrilege,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

At the same time, he said, “The proposed amendments will be taken forward with utmost sensitivity and responsibility, strictly in accordance with constitutional and legal principles. The objective of the state government is clear: the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji must remain fully protected and the law must effectively fulfil its intended purpose.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed hope that “the deliberations of the committee will lead to an outcome in keeping with the sentiments of the Sikh Panth and further strengthen the legal framework for protecting the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.”

Members of the seven-member high-level committee who attended the meeting included former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, Baba Sahib Singh representing Damdami Taksal, Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Khera, Justice (Retd.) Jaspal Singh, Justice (Retd.) Gurbir Singh, IPS (Retd.) Jatinder Singh Aulakh and Law Officer Preet Inder Pal Singh. Head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa joined the meeting online.