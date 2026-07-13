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Home > Press Release > Students to Prepare for Examinations With 20,000 Digital Learning Resources in a Rs 4 Lakh Hi-Tech Library

Students to Prepare for Examinations With 20,000 Digital Learning Resources in a Rs 4 Lakh Hi-Tech Library

On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hi-tech digital libraries have been developed in Gram Panchayats across 32 districts of the state in the first phase.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 12:46 IST

A major step has been taken towards providing modern resources within villages to help rural youth prepare for competitive examinations, particularly the Indian Administrative Service, Provincial Civil Services, and other government jobs. 
 
On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hi-tech digital libraries have been developed in Gram Panchayats across 32 districts of the state in the first phase, where students are being provided with around 20,000 digital educational resources, including e-books, video lectures, audio content, and digital quizzes. This will enable rural youth to prepare better without having to depend on cities.
 
In the first phase, approximately Rs 4 lakh has been spent on each digital library in 11,350 Gram Panchayats. Of this, around Rs 2 lakh has been allocated for books, while IT equipment worth Rs 1.30 lakh and modern furniture worth around Rs 70 thousand have been provided. These libraries have been developed in such a way that students can study through digital mediums alongside traditional books.
 
Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh stated that more than 20,000 digital content resources have been made available in the digital libraries for students preparing for competitive examinations. These include e-books, video lectures, audio content, and interactive quizzes. The objective of the Yogi government is to enhance the competitive capabilities of rural youth by providing them with modern technology-based study material so that they can perform better in various competitive examinations.
 
Under the scheme, books have so far been supplied to libraries in 10,406 Gram Panchayats. Modern furniture for students has also been provided in 9,372 Gram Panchayats. In addition, these libraries are being connected with digital facilities in a phased manner.
 
Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh stated that, on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, digital libraries are being established in all Gram Panchayats across the state in a phased manner. They will be operated under the supervision of the Gram Pradhan and Gram Secretary, while the concerned Assistant Officers will monitor them regularly. He stated that this initiative will improve the standard of education in rural areas, promote digital education, and provide better opportunities to the youth.
 
Books and furniture supplied 100 percent in these 32 districts
 
Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Amethi, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Banda, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Hardoi, Shamli, Etah, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Lalitpur, Amroha, Kasganj, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahr, Shravasti, Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Sambhal, Unnao.
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Students to Prepare for Examinations With 20,000 Digital Learning Resources in a Rs 4 Lakh Hi-Tech Library
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Students to Prepare for Examinations With 20,000 Digital Learning Resources in a Rs 4 Lakh Hi-Tech Library
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