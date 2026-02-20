Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Dalal Street today Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment Dhurandhar the revenge donald trump British royal family controversy board of peace meeting latest news Class 10 board exams delhi high court 14-year-old girl pregnant
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

PhonePe’s IPO may command scale, but NPCI data suggests Super Money from its own promoter ecosystem is beating its growth

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap
Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

Published By: Newsx webdesk
Last updated: February 20, 2026 09:40:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

As PhonePe prepares for a pure Offer for Sale (OFS) public listing, the market conversation appears to be shifting from scale and dominance to sharper questions around future growth. Adding to the scrutiny is the rising momentum of Super Money, a newer UPI payments player backed by the same promoter group, which is increasingly drawing attention for its faster traction and strategic focus.

PhonePe’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) lays out the overlap. In its risk disclosures, the company notes that its promoters hold interests in other entities operating in similar lines of business. Among them is Scapic Innovations Private Limited, a promoter group company that runs Super Money, formally acknowledging the presence of a closely aligned payments venture within the same ecosystem.

The prospectus further states that PhonePe ‘cannot provide assurance that it will be prioritised by its promoters, and that promoter investment decisions could adversely impact PhonePe’s business and prospects’. In effect, the company acknowledges that competing bets can exist within the same group.

You Might Be Interested In

Against this backdrop, UPI data becomes particularly relevant not just as a measure of market share, but as an indicator of where promoter attention and capital are likely to concentrate. According to NPCI, PhonePe recorded 9.7 billion UPI transactions in December, growing by 5.11% month-on-month, while transaction value rose 6.73%. In comparison, Super Money processed 286 million transactions in December, expanding 8.22% month-on-month, with transaction value rising 11.13%. While PhonePe’s absolute volumes remain significantly larger, Super Money is expanding at a faster pace across both transaction volume and value.
The IPO structure adds another layer to the debate. The proposed issue is entirely an Offer for Sale, meaning PhonePe itself will not receive any fresh capital from the listing. All proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, while the Bengaluru-based fintech continues to rely on internal cash in the bank and free cash flows to fund operations.
That detail assumes greater significance given the sustained investments and losses in newer verticals such as insurance and lending, businesses the company is betting on to drive its next phase of profitability.
PhonePe’s disclosures further underline that merchant growth has remained broadly flat over the past three years. Over three years, the number has barely seen any substantial growth. It reported monthly active merchants of 11.43 million in FY23, 11.45 million in FY24, 11.31 million in FY25. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the figure declined to 11.11 million from 11.27 million a year earlier.

Profitability has weakened sharply. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the six months ended September 30, 2025 stood at 6.48%, down from 15.74% in the corresponding period a year earlier. While margins can fluctuate due to investment cycles, the decline indicates rising ecosystem and expansion costs. The DRHP also notes that while the core platform has improved, new platform bets remain loss-making. 

PhonePe’s prospectus clearly states that it cannot assure prioritisation by its promoters, and that promoter investment choices could support other businesses. As PhonePe approaches the public markets, the question is not whether it is large. It is whether it will remain the primary growth engine within its own promoter ecosystem.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 9:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

From Secunderabad to Silicon Valley – The Man Building AI with Love

Sand Stone by Technogym: the new era of Wellness Luxury Living

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India Inaugurates DICCI’s International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

LATEST NEWS

PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

From Shivam Sahu’s 13 Minute 14 Second To Angel Nuzhat’s 12-Minute Viral MMS: Why Is The Internet Buzzing? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Seen Throwing ‘Breast-Shaped’ Ball With Nipple To A Kid, Later Sitting With Him On Couch – 2011 Photos Surface, Spark Fresh Row Amid Epstein Scrutiny

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Cautious As Volatility Looms; Sensex, Nifty Struggle for Direction After Early Dip, Mild Recovery, Uncertain Trend Ahead

Check Out Viral Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Sangeet Photos — ​”Almost The Dhawans”

Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

Are UFOs And Aliens Real? Donald Trump Orders Release Of Secret Files, Slams Barack Obama Over Sharing Classified Information

Gurugram Horror: 19-Year-Old Brutally Beats Live-In Partner Over ‘Cheating’ Suspicion, Biotech Student Critical At AIIMS Delhi, Boyfriend Arrested

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap
Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap
Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap
Super Money’s Growth Casts Shadow on PhonePe, Amid Promoter Overlap

QUICK LINKS