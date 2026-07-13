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Home > Press Release > Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students’ Skill Development

Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students’ Skill Development

Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students' Skill Development (Representative Image: Canva)
Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students' Skill Development (Representative Image: Canva)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 13:29 IST

The Yogi government is giving priority to employability-oriented education and skill development for students. In line with this objective, the Uttar Pradesh 
Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department has launched an initiative to enhance the quality of education and strengthen students’ skill development in schools and colleges run through Cooperative Cane Development Societies. 

As part of this initiative, a three-day advanced training programme will be organised for selected teachers in collaboration with the Skills Development Network (SDN), an associate organisation of the Wadhwani Foundation.

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The training programme will be held from July 13 to 15, 2026, at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Sugarcane Farmers Institute in Lucknow. A total of 40 teachers selected from eight major sugarcane-producing districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Balrampur and Basti will participate.

According to Uttar Pradesh Cane and Sugar Commissioner Ministhy S., the objective of the programme is to equip teachers with modern skills, employability-focused education, and industry-relevant knowledge so that they can introduce students in their respective institutions to emerging technologies and job-oriented skills. This will help prepare students in line with the demands of the national and global job markets.

After completing the training, the teachers will work with schools and colleges operated with the support of Cooperative Cane Development Societies to connect students with opportunities for self-reliance, skill development, and employment. 

The programme is not limited to enhancing academic knowledge; it also aims to develop students’ practical competencies and prepare them to meet future competitive challenges with confidence.

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Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students’ Skill Development
Tags: Yogi Adityanath

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Teachers Of Cane Cooperative Society Schools To Undergo Training For Students’ Skill Development
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