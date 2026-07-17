Ten Years Ago, Ghaziabad was Known for Gang Wars, and Films Were Made on Hooliganism: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Ghaziabad on Friday that it sounds absurd when Congress and the Samajwadi Party speak about faith. He stated, “These people had imposed restrictions on the Kanwar Yatra. They had no objection to bombs being thrown at traders or to the making of country-made pistols and bombs, but they objected to Shiva devotees walking while chanting ‘Har Har’ and ‘Bam-Bam’.”

Showing his kurta, the Chief Minister remarked, “They used to be irritated by this saffron colour. These are the same people who had imposed restrictions on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Ram Navami processions, and Durga Puja pandals.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 90 development projects worth more than ₹868 crore for the Muradnagar and Modinagar Assembly constituencies in Ghaziabad. The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of former Cabinet Minister Rajpal Tyagi. He inspected the exhibition and gathered information about the models prepared by children. CM also performed annaprashan for several children.

Referring to a meeting on the Kanwar Yatra in 2017, the CM said that the old government order stated that the Kanwar Yatra could lead to riots and therefore should be stopped. He asserted, “If some people undertake this yatra, they should be stopped from ringing bells, conches, and other traditional instruments,” he quoted from the order. He said that when he asked officials about the preparations, they informed him that the yatra could be conducted peacefully.

CM Yogi asserted, “I said that this is a pilgrimage of Shiva devotees who are devoted to Lord Mahadev. People from every section of society, including Dalits, deprived sections, and backward castes, participate in this yatra with devotion to Lord Shiva. We will provide them security and facilities; there will be no restrictions.” He added, “I took responsibility for ensuring that no riot would occur because a true devotee never behaves in an undisciplined manner. He follows decorum because harmony is an integral part of his life.”

The CM said that the Kanwar Yatra from Haridwar to Ghaziabad has now become the largest Kanwar Yatra in the country. “People from across the country and abroad come to witness it because this is possible only in India.” He said that those who do not understand faith had imposed restrictions on the Ram Temple movement, Kanwar Yatra, and Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. “Now no one can stop the Kanwar Yatra.”

He appealed to all Kanwar associations and Shiva devotees to maintain the dignity and discipline of the event. He said, “Do not give any opportunity to opponents. Coordinate well with the administration; the government will make arrangements for a grand Kanwar Yatra.” He also noted that a dedicated Kanwar route has now been developed from Ghaziabad to Haridwar.

Mentioning the government’s respect for faith, the CM said that the Dudheshwar Nath Temple Corridor and the grand statue and corridor of Adiyogi at Pura Mahadev are being developed. He added that with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with the development of New Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, and other sacred pilgrimage sites, these places are once again shining with grandeur. He remarked, SP and Congress leaders want to exploit faith for vote-bank politics.

The CM said, “Ghaziabad is a sacred district with its own distinct identity, associated with Lord Dudheshwar Nath and renowned globally for its handicrafts. But what was the condition of Ghaziabad a decade ago? It was the gateway to Delhi, yet people were afraid to even mention its name. They hesitated to come here. Dirt was its identity, and films were made on the hooliganism prevailing here.”

He added, “Ten years ago, you witnessed the anarchy, hooliganism, and gang wars here. But now Ghaziabad is emerging as a model of good governance. Films are no longer made on Ghaziabad’s hooliganism; instead, Harinandi Puram Colony has come up here. Ghaziabad now also finds a place in cleanliness rankings.”

The CM asserted, “Distances that earlier took hours to cover are now completed in just a few minutes. Ghaziabad now has excellent roads, and the Municipal Corporation has made impressive arrangements for cleanliness.”

He pointed out, “India’s first Rapid Rail is running between Delhi and Meerut. This proposal was under consideration even before I became Chief Minister, but the SP government had rejected it, saying that we did not need Rapid Rail.” He said that after becoming Chief Minister, he reviewed the proposal and found that the previous government had recorded a negative opinion on it.

CM Yogi added, “When I emphasized its necessity, officials informed me that it would cost ₹32,000 crore, with the State and Central governments sharing the expenditure equally. Everyone was apprehensive, but I said that the State Government would provide its share. Today it is clear that the decision taken in 2017 was the right one. The three-hour distance from Meerut to Delhi is now covered in 40 minutes. The distance from Modinagar and Muradnagar has reduced even further.”

The CM stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country a model of good governance over the last 12 years. Good governance comes when the rule of law prevails. For the rule of law, a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals is effective. Where there is security, there will be good governance; where there is good governance, there will be prosperity; where there is prosperity, there will be development, investment, and employment generation, providing work opportunities for youth.” He said that Ghaziabad is playing its role as a growth engine for the NCR and Delhi.

The CM said, “The results are visible because the people elected capable public representatives. Today’s new schemes will further accelerate the pace of development here.”

He remarked, “Before 2017, those running the government would wake up at noon, get ready by 2 PM, and after eating and drinking, it would be time for them to go to the gym. After returning from there, their gatherings would continue late into the night. During that period, the State witnessed riots and curfews. Due to the lack of proper policy and intent, investment and employment could not come to the State.”

In the Congress government, 85 paise out of every rupee was lost to corruption; we use that money for development

The CM referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that out of every ₹100 sent from the Centre, only ₹15 used to reach the intended beneficiary. He said, “The remaining ₹85 was taxpayers’ money. This money could have been used for scholarships, pensions, housing for the poor, and health insurance, bringing smiles to people’s faces. If this money had reached the ground, highways, metros, and airports could have been built. But before it could reach the people, Congress and SP leaders used to loot this ₹85, depriving the poor of the benefits of welfare schemes.”

The CM said that the NCR region demonstrates how development is carried out. “India’s first Rapid Rail is operational, and a 12-lane expressway is functioning. The Ganga Expressway will soon be connected from Meerut to Haridwar.” He added that residents of Ghaziabad are now benefiting from air services at Hindon Airport. The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways have already been completed.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport, Noida International Airport at Jewar. CM said, “The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is also enhancing the region’s identity. This chain of development is set to become a new growth engine for future generations.”

He further stated that Film City, Apparel Park, Toy Park, Medical Device Park, and the country’s largest Electronics City are being developed in the Yamuna Authority area, which will create employment opportunities for youth.