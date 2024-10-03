The Association For Reinventing School Education (ARISE) Debuts, Beginning An Era Of Transformation Across The Nation’s Educational Landscape

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. Its history is closely interwoven with India's struggle for independence, its industrialization, and its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing global economies.

The Association for Reinventing School Education (ARISE) makes its official debut in its new avatar, marking the outset of a new epoch and setting unprecedented benchmarks to facilitate transformation in the modern educational landscape. Their efforts align with the nation’s efforts to take on a leadership role in global affairs as “Vishwa Guru.”

ARISE is an independent body that brings together some of the country’s most progressive and intellectual minds across School Promoters, Edupreneurs C leaders who remains committed and focused on serving as a beacon for change within the diverse and dynamic landscape of India’s school education system.

Living the motto ‘Student First’, ARISE recognizes the complexity and the unique challenges faced by both independent private schools and public / government schools and will continue to play an important role to be a collaborative platform to bring together forward-thinking school founders, educators policy makers, think tanks, educationists, civil society experts and technical experts to collaborate and work together to solve the challenges that tend to slow down the progress in India’s school education reforms in India where the school education system is one of the largest and most complex in the world.

ARISE aims to foster healthy and progressive relations with ministry of education at both the centre and states along with key policy makers to help solve the complexity and the unique challenges faced by both independent and public aided schools,

ARISE was originally founded in Year 2016 by a group of reputed School Leaders and educationists under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce C Industry (FICCI) with an aim to unify the sectors’ voice to create a meaningful impact on regulators at state and central level. Over the last 7 years, FICCI ARISE has created the much-needed impact in the sector and has been instrumental in enabling path breaking reforms in key policy initiatives and has also published many research papers that cover key challenges faced by k12 schools including sensitive areas such as child safety and security, quality accreditation among others. ARISE will now continue this journey as an independent body with collaboration and support from FICCI.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Anish Shah, President FICCI stated “ARISE was incubated at FICCI and It gives me immense pride and happiness to see the association make rapid strides in the endeavour to enable much needed reforms in the school education sector. FICCI remains committed to strengthen these efforts and support the cause of ARISE in the times to come. We wish the ARISE governing board and their secretariat the very best in their new independent Avtar. FICCI and ARISE will continue to work together for the benefit of this extremely important sector.

Said Mr Prabhat Jain, President ARISE on the occasion “ We are delighted to launch version 2.0 of ARISE. Our members are motivated to contribute positively to the holistic development of students, ensuring their readiness to meet the challenges of the 21st century with resilience and adaptability. In addition to advancing educational practices, ARISE upholds the highest standards of ethical practices, integrity, transparency, and mutual respect. ARISE strives to foster an environment of open dialogue and continuous innovation, aimed at empowering parents, building teacher capacity, and integrating cutting-edge technology to make learning accessible and equitable. Our sincere appreciation to FICCI for continuing to support and helping us through this transition to make us into an independent body dedicated to the progress of school education in the country”

About FICCI

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. Its history is closely interwoven with India’s struggle for independence, its industrialization, and its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing global economies.

A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India’s business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies.

FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community.