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Home > Press Release > The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands

The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Image- AFP
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Image- AFP

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 13:23 IST

To honour the nation’s heroes and inspire patriotism among the younger generation, the double-engine government is organising the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Under the campaign, the Tricolour will be hoisted at five crore homes across Uttar Pradesh. A series of patriotic programmes will also be organised. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all events be celebrated with active public participation. 

As part of these celebrations, ‘Tiranga Sangeet Samaroh’ (Tiranga Concerts) will be organised in all 75 districts, including Lucknow, featuring captivating performances of patriotic songs and dances.

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Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026, a grand Tiranga Mahotsav will also be organised. The celebrations will include Tiranga Melas and grand Tiranga Musical Concerts with active participation from public representatives as well as citizens. 

Along with renowned performers, local artists will also be given an opportunity to showcase their talent. All cultural performances will reflect the spirit of patriotism.

The Tiranga Concerts will be organised in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, Lucknow. On this occasion, the families of soldiers martyred during the freedom struggle and various wars will also be honoured. The entire cultural programme will revolve around the theme of patriotism. 

The concerts will feature Tiranga songs, patriotic music and a collective rendition of Vande Mataram. Schools, police bands and Army bands will present patriotic performances.

Tiranga Concerts are proposed to be held at several locations across Lucknow. According to the Department of Culture, the proposed venues include 1090 Crossing, Hazratganj, Ghantaghar Chowk, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Emerald Mall, Lulu Mall and several other locations.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the National Song and the National Anthem be played compulsorily in all cinema halls across the state on August 14 and 15. Explaining the objective of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Chief Minister said, “It aims to familiarise the younger generation with the nation’s glorious history, instil patriotism in every citizen, deepen respect for freedom fighters and foster a sense of responsibility towards the nation.” 

Similar programmes will also be organised at the district, block, tehsil and gram panchayat levels with participation from public representatives, senior citizens, trade associations, social organisations, the transport sector, RWAs, government employees, educational institutions, NCC and NSS, among others.

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The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands

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The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands

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The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands
The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands
The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands
The Concert Will Feature Vande Mataram, Patriotic Songs And Dance Performances, With Musical Presentations By Schools, The Police And Army Bands

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