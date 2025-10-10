The Doon School Old Boys’ Society Announces the Inaugural DOSCO Summit 2025

The Doon School Old Boys’ Society (DSOBS) is proud to announce the inaugural DOSCO Summit 2025, the first of its kind, to be held in the Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, on Tuesday, 14th October 2025. Conceived as a platform of thought, reflection, and dialogue, the Summit will convene distinguished alumni and national leaders to deliberate on the questions that define leadership, education, and societal responsibility in our time.

For generations since its inception in 1938, The DSOBS has stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of fraternity, a confluence of intellectual inquiry, public service, and the pursuit of excellence. The DOSCO Summit reflects this legacy, a commitment to shaping conversations that extend beyond The Doon School, engaging with the challenges of an increasingly complex world. Anchored in the conviction that leadership must serve a higher purpose, the Summit seeks to provide a stage where ideas are exchanged and tested, where the past and future of leadership meet in dialogue.

The inaugural edition will open with an address by Mr. Amitabh Kant, Former CEO of NITI Aayog, as the Guest of Honour, setting the tone for the day’s deliberations. This will be followed by three panels bringing together eminent figures from industry, education, public service, and civil society to explore the evolving demands of leadership, the role of education in shaping values, and the responsibilities of individuals and institutions in addressing society’s most pressing challenges. The summit will conclude with an address by Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the significance of the Summit, Mr. Syed Junaid Altaf, President, DSOBS, observes, “The DOSCO Summit represents an important step in extending the ethos of the School into the wider world. It is a celebration of achievement and a recognition of responsibility. By convening leaders across generations and disciplines, we hope to spark dialogue that transcends personal success and engages with deeper questions of public purpose.”

Mr. Akash Puri, Vice President, DSOBS, adds, “This gathering has been envisioned as an intellectual and cultural forum where diverse experiences converge to deepen our collective understanding. It is also an occasion to reaffirm the principles of integrity, service, and leadership that have shaped The Doon School’s legacy for over nine decades, and to explore how these values may be reinterpreted for the challenges of our time.”

The DOSCO Summit 2025 affirms the Doon School Old Boys’ Society’s vision of building bridges between past and future, alumni and society and individual achievement and the collective good. It seeks to carry forward a tradition of dialogue and responsibility, setting a precedent for future editions.