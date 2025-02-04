The Karmayogis Of India: M.D. Srinivas, Vasudeo Kamath, And Suresh Soni’s Journey To Padma Shri 2025

By Abhinay Talkhedkar

Nation-building is often perceived as a grand, collective effort—shaped by large-scale movements and sweeping reforms. Yet, the true essence of nation-building lies in the quiet, steadfast efforts of individuals—those unsung heroes whose consistent actions, though seemingly small, shape the very fabric of society. These Karmayogis, through their unwavering commitment to their craft and values, serve as pillars of change, guiding millions toward a brighter, more ethical future. Their selfless contributions echo the wisdom from the Bhagavad Gita (3:20-21), where principled leadership fosters a thriving society, while the absence of such leaders leads to moral decay.

In this article, we honor three such Karmayogis—M.D. Srinivas, Vasudeo Kamath, and Suresh Soni—whose journeys and contributions are being celebrated through the Padma Shri Award 2025. Their commitment and leadership are proof that even the smallest acts, when guided by selflessness and purpose, can have an enormous impact on the nation’s growth and values.

Prof. M.D. Srinivas: Bridging Civilizational Wisdom and Modern Science

Prof. M.D. Srinivas, a theoretical physicist with a PhD from the University of Rochester, has dedicated his life to blending India’s ancient scientific traditions with contemporary challenges. Having taught at the University of Madras from 1976 to 1996, his work primarily focused on quantum optics and quantum mechanics. Since 1996, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Policy Studies in Chennai, where he has drawn inspiration from India’s rich scientific heritage to solve modern problems.

His research on Indian mathematics, astronomy, and epistemology has significantly impacted the way we view the world’s scientific foundations. Srinivas has tirelessly worked to incorporate India’s ancient knowledge systems into the educational framework, ensuring that students gain a holistic understanding of both traditional and modern sciences. His notable work, including lectures on the Chakravala method, Nilakantha’s astronomical contributions, and Indian scientific epistemology, enriches the global discourse on knowledge systems.

Srinivas’s legacy includes numerous publications, including 500 Years of Tantrasangraha, Indian Demographics, and Ayurveda for Revitalising Healthcare in India, which have contributed to a greater appreciation for India’s scientific contributions to the world. His pioneering vision continues to inspire the study of Indian knowledge systems and serves as a beacon for future generations.

Vasudeo Kamath: The Artist Who Depicts History Through the Eyes of a Sage

Vasudeo Kamath is renowned for his exquisite paintings that combine mythology, history, and human emotion. His versatile works in oils, watercolors, acrylics, and pastels have earned him national and international acclaim. He’s known for capturing the essence of mythological figures like Lord Rama, portraying them not as divine beings but as real people with human struggles and emotions.

One of Kamath’s notable works is his Ramayana series, in which he depicts the everyday aspects of Lord Rama’s life, making the epic more relatable to viewers. His paintings emphasize emotional depth, human vulnerability, and the importance of small, seemingly insignificant moments in history. He uses a squirrel as a recurring symbol in his Ramayana series, suggesting that even the smallest creatures play a role in shaping the course of events, much like the individual contributions that shape the destiny of a nation.

Through his works, Kamath transforms history into a visual journey, capturing the beauty of both mythology and the human spirit. His artworks are more than just portraits; they are reflections of India’s cultural identity and collective memory.

Suresh Soni: A Selfless Healer of Society’s Forgotten Souls

Suresh Soni’s journey began as an academician, holding a university record in M.Sc. Mathematics. However, a visit to a leprosy hospital in 1970 ignited a transformation in his life. He abandoned a comfortable academic career to dedicate himself to the service of the most marginalized members of society. In 1988, he founded SAHYOG, a trust located in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, dedicated to the care of people affected by leprosy, mental illness, and other social stigmas.

Soni’s SAHYOG Trust provides shelter and care to over 1,000 individuals, including 436 disabled people, 250 leprosy patients, 80 individuals with schizophrenia, and 26 HIV-positive patients. Through his work, Soni has healed not only the bodies but also the spirits of people whom society has neglected. His selflessness is rooted in the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Baba Amte, both of whom believed in the power of service as a means of true transformation.

Suresh Soni’s life is a testament to the power of sacrifice and selflessness, and his commitment to uplifting society’s most vulnerable serves as a beacon of hope for countless others.

Knowledge, Art, and Service—The Pillars of Nation-Building

In celebrating the Padma Shri 2025 awardees—Prof. M.D. Srinivas, Vasudeo Kamath, and Suresh Soni—we acknowledge the vital contributions of knowledge, art, and service in shaping a nation. These three elements are not only key to India’s growth but to the essence of humanity itself. As we honor these distinguished individuals, we invite others to follow in their footsteps—contributing in their own unique ways to realizing India’s highest potential.