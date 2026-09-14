This Is New Punjab; Hope Is Back, And Spark In Our Youth Is Burning Bright: Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab’s youth have delivered a powerful answer to the “Udta Punjab” narrative, with a record 20,000 youngsters and players turning up for Punjab’s biggest ‘Youth Run Punjab-2026’ in Bathinda and sending a clear message against drugs and in favour of sports. Giving a major boost to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, the massive participation reflected a Charda Punjab, Khed’da Punjab and Bhajda Punjab — Rangla Punjab.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from children, youngsters, women and senior citizens. Cash prizes of up to ₹11,000 were given to the winners, while all participants received T-shirts and participation medals.

On this, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took X and wrote: “This is the new Punjab. That lost hope is back. You can see the spark in our youth. With the support of the Punjab govt, the youth are taking the lead to clear the drug menace from Punjab. This is heartwarming.”

Talking to the media, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Rajbir Singh Ghuman said the marathon was being organised under the directions of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “This is the third marathon in this series. It was launched from Mohali and today, Bathinda has witnessed the participation of nearly 20,000 people,” he said.

Rajbir Singh Ghuman said, “People of all ages and from all walks of life have participated with great enthusiasm. This shows the love and enthusiasm of Punjabis towards sports and fitness.”

Taking a direct swipe at narratives that have sought to portray Punjab negatively, Rajbir Singh Ghuman said, “The massive participation in the marathon has given a befitting response to those who tried to portray Punjab negatively through narratives such as ‘Udta Punjab’, today we want to show them ‘Charda Punjab, Khed’da Punjab and Bhajda Punjab – Rangla Punjab,” he said.

Rajbir Singh Ghuman said, “This participation is completely organic. People have registered themselves and come here on their own. The kind of enthusiasm that we are seeing today is a very strong message that Punjab is moving towards sports, fitness and a drug-free future.”

Congratulating the people of Bathinda for the overwhelming response, Rajbir Singh Ghuman said, I congratulate the people of Bathinda for this tremendous response. The participation here has set a new target for our upcoming marathons in Patiala and Ludhiana.”

Rajbir Singh Ghuman said, “We will continue to organise such events across Punjab. I appeal to the people to keep supporting this initiative and continue encouraging our youth to choose sports and fitness over drugs.”