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Home > Press Release > Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

CM Yogi (File Image: ANI)
CM Yogi (File Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 14:27 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is continuously working with the commitment to make youth skilled and self-reliant. In this sequence, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (July 15), a three-day statewide Rozgar Mela was successfully organized from July 13 to 15 under the joint aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), DDU-GKY, and Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
 
As part of this major campaign, youth from all 75 districts of the state participated. A total of 830 reputed companies from India and abroad took part, through which 10,283 eligible candidates were finally selected for various positions.
 
On this achievement, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal said that Uttar Pradesh has undergone a transformation under the Yogi government. He stated, “The state’s youth are now securing employment and self-employment through their skills. 
 
Minister Agarwal added, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh, the resolve of Sabko Hunar, Sabko Kaam has been given new momentum.”
 
He said that over the past nine years, 20 lakh youth have been trained and 12.50 lakh have secured employment. He further stated that initiatives such as the Rs 7,000 crore CSR MoU with the Tata Group, the upgradation of 225 ITIs, futuristic courses in AI, Robotics, Drones, and Electric Vehicles, and the Blue Dot Software initiative are directly connecting youth with companies.
 

Employment campaign conducted in three phases

 
First Phase (July 13): On the first day of the campaign, Rozgar Melas were organised in nine districts of the state – Sambhal, Gonda, Sultanpur, Mau, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Unnao, Chandauli, and Deoria. A total of 107 leading companies participated, and 1,071 youth received appointment letters. On the first day, Deoria witnessed remarkable enthusiasm, with a record 303 candidates being selected.
 
Second Phase (July 14): The campaign was conducted on a large scale on July 14. Rozgar Melas were organized simultaneously in 63 districts across the state. On this single day, 689 major companies participated, and a record 8,912 candidates secured jobs. During this phase, Prayagraj topped the state, where 22 companies alone selected 1,185 youth. In addition, 674 youth secured employment in Varanasi and 317 in Gorakhpur.
 
Third Phase (July 15): On World Youth Skills Day, Rozgar Melas were organised in three districts, including Amethi, Pilibhit, and Etawah. On the final day, a total of 300 youth were selected, with 138 from Pilibhit, and 34 companies participated.
 
Mission Director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Pulkit Khare said, “The selection of 10,283 youth during the three-day Rozgar Mela under the resolve of Sabko Hunar, Sabko Kaam is a significant achievement.” 
 
He said that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are now technically proficient and self-reliant, adding that the mission’s objective is to provide every skilled individual with the right platform and direct employment.
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Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

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Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

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Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated
Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated
Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated
Three-Day Rozgar Mela Organised Across the State By the Skill Development Mission From July 13 to 15; 830 Companies Participated

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