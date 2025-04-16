Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

These top 10 artists represent a vibrant cross-section of India’s electronic music community, with unique sounds ranging from ambient to high-energy dance music.

‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, a marquee competition under the ‘Create in India’ Challenge in run up to the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, brought together global talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to celebrate innovation, creativity, and collaboration in music production and live performance.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) in collaboration with the Indian Music Industry (IMI) has announced the names of the top 10 shortlisted participants for ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’.

After a rigorous selection process and hundreds of impressive entries, the following ten artists have been shortlisted to perform live at the grand finale on the global stage of WAVES that will be held in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025:

Srikanth Vemula, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mayank Harish Vidhani, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Kshitij Nagesh Khodwe, Pune, Maharashtra

Aaditya Dilbaghi, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Aditya Upadhyaya, Kumarikata, Assam

Devansh Rastogi, New Delhi

Sumit Biltu Chakraborty, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mark Ryan Syiemlieh, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Dibyajit Ray, Bongaigaon, Assam

Nobajyoty Boruah, Mumbai, Maharashtra

These top 10 artists represent a vibrant cross-section of India’s electronic music community, with unique sounds ranging from ambient to high-energy dance music.

The challenge aimed to unearth and elevate Indian as well as global emerging talent in electronic music production and DJing. The success of this Challenge also strengthens India’s positions as a global centre for music fusion, electronic music, and DJing artistry.

These shortlisted finalists are now going to prepare for their grand finale performance, where they will present their talent on the WAVES global stage.

