Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Top 20 Announcements At Global Investors Meet: Invest Karnataka 2025

The much-anticipated Invest Karnataka 2025 kicks off with a power-packed agenda, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to drive investments and innovation in Karnataka.

  1. JSW Neo Energy Ltd. – INR 56,000 Cr. investment for solar projects, wind projects, battery energy storage, blade manufacturing, and setting up a Wind Turbine Generator plant.
  2. Baldota Steel & Power Limited – INR 54,000 Cr. investment for an integrated steel plant.
  3. Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. – INR 50,000 Cr. investment for the development of renewable energy power projects and rooftop solutions across the state.
  4. ReNew Pvt. Ltd. – INR 50,000 Cr. investment for setting up 4GW of renewable energy projects.
  5. Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd. – INR 43,975 Cr. investment for the development of renewable energy projects.
  6. JSW Group – INR 43,900 investment for JSW Cement and Steel and its affiliates.
  7. Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd. – INR 35,000 Cr. for setting up renewable energy projects
  8. Hero Future Energies – INR 22,200 Cr. investment for projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen and its derivatives
  9. Suzlon Energy Ltd. – INR 21,950 Cr. investment for wind power projects.
  10. Essar Renewables Ltd. – INR 20,000 Cr. investment.
  11. Avaada Energy Pvt. Ltd. – INR 18,000 Cr. investment.
  12. Epsilon Group – INR 15,350 Cr. investment for manufacturing anode and cathode materials.
  13. Emmvee Energy Private Limited – INR 15,000 Cr. investment for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules.
  14. Lam Research – INR 10,000 Cr. investment for semiconductor equipment manufacturing
  15. AMPIN Energy Transition Pvt. Ltd. – INR 10,000 Cr. investment
  16. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. – INR 10,000 Cr. Investment
  17. O2 Power Pvt. Ltd. – INR 10,000 Cr. Investment for setting up of renewable energy solar and wind projects
  18. Continuum Green Energy Gp – INR 10,000 Cr. investment for developing renewable energy projects
  19. Sotefin Bharat – INR 8,500 Cr. investment for the construction and installation of fully automated robotic multilevel car and bus parking systems.
  20. Shree Cement Limited – INR 8,350 Cr. Investment for integrated plant and clinker grinding unit
  21. Hexa Climate Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – INR 8,000 Cr. Investment

 

Examples of Other Key Investments announced

  1. Safran – INR 225 Cr. for manufacturing of avionics
  2. Schneider Electric – INR 2,247 Cr. for manufacturing of electrical products and related Research and Development (R&D) activities
  3. Honda – INR 600 Cr. For manufacutirng of electric vehicles
  4. Hitachi Energy – INR 1000 Cr. Across manufacturing and R&D
  5. Bosch – INR 450 Cr. For manufacturing and R&D
  6. Havells – INR 710 Cr. For expansion of exisiting manufacturing at Tumkur and also new R&D facility in Banglaore
  7. TVS Motor Company – INR 2,000 Cr. To establish a state-of-art R&D facility
  8. Ultratech Cement – INR 4,500 Cr. For manufacturing of cement
  9. Dalmia Cement – INR 3,000 Cr for cement manufacturing
  10. Samvardhana Motherson – INR 3,700 Cr. for manufacturing, engineering and assembly facilities
  11. Balaji wafers – INR 550 Cr for manufacturing and distribution of salty snacks and wafers
  12. ESR Advisers – INR 2,500 Cr for setting up industrial parks and data centres
  13. KWIN MoUs – Around 9 universities have shown great interest in setting up their facility in KWIN City over the coming years including St. John’s University of New York City.

Global Investors Meet Invest Karnataka 2025

