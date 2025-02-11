Top 20 Announcements At Global Investors Meet: Invest Karnataka 2025

- JSW Neo Energy Ltd. – INR 56,000 Cr. investment for solar projects, wind projects, battery energy storage, blade manufacturing, and setting up a Wind Turbine Generator plant.
- Baldota Steel & Power Limited – INR 54,000 Cr. investment for an integrated steel plant.
- Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. – INR 50,000 Cr. investment for the development of renewable energy power projects and rooftop solutions across the state.
- ReNew Pvt. Ltd. – INR 50,000 Cr. investment for setting up 4GW of renewable energy projects.
- Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd. – INR 43,975 Cr. investment for the development of renewable energy projects.
- JSW Group – INR 43,900 investment for JSW Cement and Steel and its affiliates.
- Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd. – INR 35,000 Cr. for setting up renewable energy projects
- Hero Future Energies – INR 22,200 Cr. investment for projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen and its derivatives
- Suzlon Energy Ltd. – INR 21,950 Cr. investment for wind power projects.
- Essar Renewables Ltd. – INR 20,000 Cr. investment.
- Avaada Energy Pvt. Ltd. – INR 18,000 Cr. investment.
- Epsilon Group – INR 15,350 Cr. investment for manufacturing anode and cathode materials.
- Emmvee Energy Private Limited – INR 15,000 Cr. investment for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules.
- Lam Research – INR 10,000 Cr. investment for semiconductor equipment manufacturing
- AMPIN Energy Transition Pvt. Ltd. – INR 10,000 Cr. investment
- ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. – INR 10,000 Cr. Investment
- O2 Power Pvt. Ltd. – INR 10,000 Cr. Investment for setting up of renewable energy solar and wind projects
- Continuum Green Energy Gp – INR 10,000 Cr. investment for developing renewable energy projects
- Sotefin Bharat – INR 8,500 Cr. investment for the construction and installation of fully automated robotic multilevel car and bus parking systems.
- Shree Cement Limited – INR 8,350 Cr. Investment for integrated plant and clinker grinding unit
- Hexa Climate Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – INR 8,000 Cr. Investment
Examples of Other Key Investments announced
- Safran – INR 225 Cr. for manufacturing of avionics
- Schneider Electric – INR 2,247 Cr. for manufacturing of electrical products and related Research and Development (R&D) activities
- Honda – INR 600 Cr. For manufacutirng of electric vehicles
- Hitachi Energy – INR 1000 Cr. Across manufacturing and R&D
- Bosch – INR 450 Cr. For manufacturing and R&D
- Havells – INR 710 Cr. For expansion of exisiting manufacturing at Tumkur and also new R&D facility in Banglaore
- TVS Motor Company – INR 2,000 Cr. To establish a state-of-art R&D facility
- Ultratech Cement – INR 4,500 Cr. For manufacturing of cement
- Dalmia Cement – INR 3,000 Cr for cement manufacturing
- Samvardhana Motherson – INR 3,700 Cr. for manufacturing, engineering and assembly facilities
- Balaji wafers – INR 550 Cr for manufacturing and distribution of salty snacks and wafers
- ESR Advisers – INR 2,500 Cr for setting up industrial parks and data centres
- KWIN MoUs – Around 9 universities have shown great interest in setting up their facility in KWIN City over the coming years including St. John’s University of New York City.