Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Press Release»
  • Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Following the success of Operation Sindoor and the restoration of civilian flight operations, both Srinagar and Jammu airports are now fully functional.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

In a major boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s aviation and tourism sectors, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu visited Srinagar and Jammu airports today to review operational progress and infrastructure development.


In a major boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s aviation and tourism sectors, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu visited Srinagar and Jammu airports today to review operational progress and infrastructure development. The visit reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flights Resume Fully Post Operation Sindoor

Following the success of Operation Sindoor and the restoration of civilian flight operations, both Srinagar and Jammu airports are now fully functional. With the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) officially lifted, all commercial airlines are resuming their regular flight schedules to and from the region.

Minister Naidu praised the coordination between the Ministry of Defence and Civil Aviation in facilitating a phased reopening strategy, ensuring safety while restoring normalcy.

Focus on Passenger Experience and Security

Commending the relentless efforts of the CISF, CRPF, and other airport security agencies, the Minister also acknowledged the dedication of airport staff who ensured continued support during challenging times. Their efforts are now paving the way for smooth and secure travel experiences for incoming and outgoing passengers.

The Minister engaged with local stakeholders and emphasized how enhanced air connectivity will boost tourism, create employment, and foster cultural exchange in Jammu & Kashmir.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades Underway

Jammu Airport: New Civil Enclave by 2026

At Jammu Airport, the Minister reviewed the ongoing construction of a new civil enclave that has already achieved 30% completion. Set to be commissioned by June 2026, the ₹850 crore facility will have an annual passenger handling capacity of 4.5 million, significantly improving regional air travel infrastructure.

Srinagar Airport: Capacity Expansion to 10 Million

Srinagar Airport, one of the busiest in the region, has witnessed rapid growth with annual passenger traffic rising from 2.8 million in 2019-20 to 4.5 million in 2024-25, far exceeding its current capacity of 2.5 MPPA. Daily aircraft movements have increased from 60 to 102 flights per day, underlining its importance as a tourism and trade hub.

The airport is also witnessing a 68% surge in cargo handling, primarily driven by the export of agricultural produce and handicrafts from the Kashmir Valley. The Minister reviewed the proposed expansion plan that aims to increase annual passenger capacity to 10 million, ensuring the airport can handle growing demand in the years ahead.

Kashmir Ready to Welcome Tourists Again

Minister Naidu’s visit sent a strong message to travelers across the country: Kashmir is open, safe, and ready to welcome visitors. With upgraded infrastructure and resumed operations, the government aims to harness aviation as a key driver for inclusive development, tourism growth, and regional prosperity.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to work in close coordination with airlines, local authorities, and security forces to ensure safe, seamless, and efficient travel experiences for all.

Filed under

Ram Mohan Naidu Srinagar airport update

In a statement released o

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split
In a major diplomatic out

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations
With the Indian Test team

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership
In a major boost to Jammu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports
Apple has unveiled CarPla

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls
The Indian government has

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

EAM Jaishankar And Afghan Counterpart Muttaqi Hold Talks On Bilateral Trade, Visas And Diplomatic Relations

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Not Gill Not Bumrah: Ashwin Picks This Cricketer For India’s Test Leadership

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Entertainment

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom