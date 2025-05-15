Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Srinagar & Jammu Airports

Following the success of Operation Sindoor and the restoration of civilian flight operations, both Srinagar and Jammu airports are now fully functional.

In a major boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s aviation and tourism sectors, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu visited Srinagar and Jammu airports today to review operational progress and infrastructure development. The visit reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flights Resume Fully Post Operation Sindoor

Following the success of Operation Sindoor and the restoration of civilian flight operations, both Srinagar and Jammu airports are now fully functional. With the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) officially lifted, all commercial airlines are resuming their regular flight schedules to and from the region.

Minister Naidu praised the coordination between the Ministry of Defence and Civil Aviation in facilitating a phased reopening strategy, ensuring safety while restoring normalcy.

Today, I reviewed the overall operations of the airport- from passenger amenities to infrastructure progress. Inspected the upcoming civil enclave, which is progressing well. Once operational, it will handle up to 4.5 million passengers annually, a significant leap for regional…

Focus on Passenger Experience and Security

Commending the relentless efforts of the CISF, CRPF, and other airport security agencies, the Minister also acknowledged the dedication of airport staff who ensured continued support during challenging times. Their efforts are now paving the way for smooth and secure travel experiences for incoming and outgoing passengers.

The Minister engaged with local stakeholders and emphasized how enhanced air connectivity will boost tourism, create employment, and foster cultural exchange in Jammu & Kashmir.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades Underway

Jammu Airport: New Civil Enclave by 2026

At Jammu Airport, the Minister reviewed the ongoing construction of a new civil enclave that has already achieved 30% completion. Set to be commissioned by June 2026, the ₹850 crore facility will have an annual passenger handling capacity of 4.5 million, significantly improving regional air travel infrastructure.

Srinagar Airport: Capacity Expansion to 10 Million

Srinagar Airport, one of the busiest in the region, has witnessed rapid growth with annual passenger traffic rising from 2.8 million in 2019-20 to 4.5 million in 2024-25, far exceeding its current capacity of 2.5 MPPA. Daily aircraft movements have increased from 60 to 102 flights per day, underlining its importance as a tourism and trade hub.

The airport is also witnessing a 68% surge in cargo handling, primarily driven by the export of agricultural produce and handicrafts from the Kashmir Valley. The Minister reviewed the proposed expansion plan that aims to increase annual passenger capacity to 10 million, ensuring the airport can handle growing demand in the years ahead.

Kashmir Ready to Welcome Tourists Again

Minister Naidu’s visit sent a strong message to travelers across the country: Kashmir is open, safe, and ready to welcome visitors. With upgraded infrastructure and resumed operations, the government aims to harness aviation as a key driver for inclusive development, tourism growth, and regional prosperity.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to work in close coordination with airlines, local authorities, and security forces to ensure safe, seamless, and efficient travel experiences for all.