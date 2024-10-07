Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Union Minister Launches Rs. 1,000 Crore Venture Fund for Space Startups

This decision, made within the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 administration, underscores the government's commitment to the space sector, a key focus area in this term.

Union Minister Launches Rs. 1,000 Crore Venture Fund for Space Startups

The Indian government has allocated Rs. 1,000 crore (US$ 119.90 million) for a Venture Fund to support space startups, as announced by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh. This decision, made within the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 administration, underscores the government’s commitment to the space sector, a key focus area in this term. He highlighted the significant progress made since the space sector was opened to private players four years ago. With the establishment of New India Space Limited (NISL) and IN-SPACe as interfaces for private engagement, the number of space startups in India has surged from one startup to over 200. He noted that some of these startups, including India’s first private rocket, Vikram-S, are pioneering innovations globally.

Additionally, he emphasized India’s achievements in space exploration, particularly the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the Moon’s South Pole, marking India as a leader in the field. The government’s allowance of 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space sector has further encouraged new entrepreneurs. Looking ahead, the Gaganyaan mission aims to send the first Indian astronaut into space by 2025, with final tests scheduled soon. He also pointed out that space technology increasingly benefits various sectors, including agriculture, urban development, and healthcare, enhancing India’s economic prospects and global standing.

Filed under

New India Space Limited (NISL) space Venture Fund

Also Read

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox