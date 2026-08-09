Unique Presentation by Shiv Devotees Travelling from Haridwar to Palam Draws People’s Attention

The Sawan Kanwar Yatra has now become a major platform not only for faith, but also for creativity and social messages. Every year, Shiv devotees draw people’s attention through their unique and attractive kanwars. This year, a special kanwar travelling from Haridwar towards Delhi’s Palam area remained a topic of discussion throughout the route. The grand kanwar, prepared on the theme of the Agni-5 missile, nuclear symbols and military equipment, drew crowds at various places to see it.

Passersby posed for pictures with the kanwar and captured glimpses of it on their mobile cameras. Shiv devotees also appreciated the arrangements made by the Yogi Government along the Kanwar routes.

Kanwar group member Rajveer stated that this year they have prepared a kanwar decorated with models of the Agni-5 missile, nuclear symbols and military equipment in honour of the strength of the Indian Army and the soldiers deployed for the security of the country. He said, “This presentation is a symbol of respect and gratitude towards the brave soldiers engaged in protecting the country.”

He informed that last year too, his group had participated in the yatra with a kanwar based on the theme of the BrahMos missile. The biggest feature of the Agni-5 kanwar is its decoration. It has been decorated with colourful LED lights, which look extremely attractive at night. As the kanwariyas move forward, this brightly illuminated kanwar draws people’s attention towards itself. Along with Shiv devotion, the kanwariyas are also moving ahead dancing to patriotic songs and raising slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. People present along the route can be seen capturing the scene on their mobile cameras.

Group member Deepanshu stated that his group is from the Palam area of Delhi and comprises around 25 to 30 Shiv devotees. Along with the Agni-5 missile, replicas of 51 shells and other military symbols have been attractively displayed on the kanwar. He said, “Today, the country is capable in every respect. We are carrying a kanwar based on such a model only to familiarise the youth with the pride of the Army.”

During the Kanwar Yatra, kanwars based on themes connected with social, religious and national sentiments always attract people’s attention. Decorated with a picture of Bharat Mata, the Tricolour and military symbols, this kanwar impressed not only devotees but also local people. It was welcomed at various places along the route. A large number of people saw this unique kanwar from close quarters, took photographs and made videos to share on social media. Reflecting the confluence of faith and patriotism, this kanwar remained among the most talked-about presentations of this year’s yatra.

Abhishek, a resident of Tigri in Delhi, has brought a Bharat Mata kanwar. According to Abhishek, the nation comes first for him and he considers the country everything. Therefore, he decided to bring a Bharat Mata kanwar. On Abhishek’s Bharat Mata DJ kanwar, along with the statue of Bharat Mata, a map of India and Tricolours have also been installed on both sides. Patriotic songs such as ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka’, ‘Mere Desh Ki Mitti Sona Ugle’, ‘Ae Watan-Ae Watan’, and ‘Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-O-Tan Saathiyon’ are instilling patriotic fervour among the people. This kanwar also remained a centre of attraction for the people.