Up Cabinet Approves 500-Bed Working Women’s Hostel And New Girls’ Hostel At Vasant Mahila Mahavidyalaya In Varanasi

An important decision aimed at women’s empowerment was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. The Cabinet approved the proposal to transfer, free of cost, 6,000 square metres of government land to the Department of Women Welfare for the construction of a high-quality 500-bed working women’s hostel in Varanasi under the Mukhyamantri Shramjeevi Mahila Chhatravas Yojana.

The land is recorded in the name of Harijan Industrial Government, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and will now be transferred in favour of the Department of Women Welfare. The hostel will be constructed with 100 percent funding from the State Government.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna informed, “The Council of Ministers has approved the proposal to construct a 500-bed hostel on 6,000 square metres of land in Varanasi. The Budget had made provision for the construction of seven hostels, out of which approvals had already been granted for Jhansi, Agra, Meerut and Gorakhpur. Today, the proposal for Varanasi has also been approved.”

Keeping in view the continuously growing demand for women in the private, government and industrial sectors across the state, the Department of Women Welfare is constructing safe, convenient and affordable hostels for working women. The objective is to provide secure accommodation to women at affordable rates. The Department of Women Welfare, functioning under the State Government, will operate this scheme on a “non-commercial, no profit-no loss” principle. Keeping this social objective in mind, the government land is being transferred free of cost to the Department of Women Welfare for the construction of the hostel in Varanasi.

A hostel with a capacity for 112 female students will be constructed at a cost of Rs 248.30 lakh

An important decision has been taken at the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting to promote higher education for girl students. The Cabinet has approved the construction of a new 112-seat hostel building for girl students at Vasant Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rajghat Fort, Varanasi.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated, “This is a constituent college of the Central University, Kashi Hindu University. It has been serving the field of education for the past 112 years and has a distinguished historical legacy. Until now, there has been only one hostel, which provides accommodation for 220 girl students.”

He added, “A women’s hostel will be constructed under the Twarit Aarthik Vikas Yojana at a cost of Rs 248.30 lakh. This hostel will have a capacity of 112 girl students.”