UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini Temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Maa Vindhyavasini temple on Wednesday. Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, he offered prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in accordance with rituals and performed Aarti. The Chief Minister was present in the temple for about 10 minutes.

The Chief Minister arrived for the darshan of the Goddess at around 12:15 p.m. At the entrance of the temple, Sadar MLA Ratnakar Mishra welcomed him by draping a sacred scarf (Chunari) over his shoulders. After offering prayers to all the deities in the temple complex, the Chief Minister circumambulated the Havan Kund and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

A large crowd gathered in the lanes around the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. The CM greeted everyone by raising his hand.