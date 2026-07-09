UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters To Two Women For The Post Of Anganwadi Sahayika

At a public meeting venue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, distributed appointment letters to two women for the post of Anganwadi Sahayika. In addition, he handed over cheques, keys, certificates, and other benefits to beneficiaries of various Government schemes. A short film based on Banda’s development journey was also screened on the occasion. The Chief Minister conducted the Annaprashan ceremony for children, distributed nutrition kits to women, and visited the exhibition where he interacted with youth.

At the Basic Education Council stall, he gathered information about the School Chalo Abhiyan and the models prepared by children and distributed chocolates to them. The local administration presented the Chief Minister with a Shiv Mandir crafted from Shajar stone.

Honoured by the Chief Minister

1. Pushpa Devi – Appointment letter for the post of Anganwadi Sahayika

2. Pooja – Appointment letter for the post of Anganwadi Sahayika

3. Rashmi Agrawal – Assistant Teacher – Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana

4. Ajit Singh – Assistant Teacher – Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana

5. Manju Devi and Bharti Singh – Cheque of more than Rs 8.95 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission

6. Saroj Devi – Key of an e-rickshaw

7. Sumat Devi – Sewing machine

8. Anil Kumar – Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

9. Muratdhwaj – Tractor key

10. Mulayam – Ayushman Card

11. Arvind Kumar – Ayushman Card

12. Geniya – Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana

13. Abhishek Soni – Cheque of Rs 7,500 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

14. Anshu – Approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

15. Ramesh Prajapati – Key to the sanctioned house under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

16. Ramratan – Certificate for an electric potter’s wheel under the Mukhyamantri Mati Kala Tool Kits Yojana

17. Vandana Gupta – Certificate under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana

18. Shobharam Kashyap – Certificate from the Disaster Management Department for bird conservation work.