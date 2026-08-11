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Home > Press Release > UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

Rampur secures the top spot in the July CM Dashboard rankings for UP with a score of 9.58. Shahjahanpur and Bareilly rank second and third, respectively.

CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 20:28 IST

The impact of the efforts made by the Yogi government over the past nine and a half years towards good governance and the prompt resolution of public issues is clearly visible on the ground. In the July ranking of the CM Dashboard, Rampur once again secured the first position across the state. Shahjahanpur secured the second position, while Bareilly ranked third. The District Magistrates of Rampur, Shahjahanpur, and Bareilly stated that they achieved this distinction through effective disposal of public grievances, better feedback, and improvement-oriented administrative initiatives.

Rampur DM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated that districts are evaluated on the Chief Minister Dashboard on the basis of several parameters. These include timely disposal of public grievances, action taken on received complaints, quality of feedback, and implementation of government schemes. 

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He further informed that 59 schemes in the district were monitored through the CM Dashboard during July. Out of these, the district secured an A Grade in 56 programmes. The district achieved A Grade by attaining 100 percent targets in programmes related to Alternative Energy, Energy, Agriculture Department, Social Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Public Works Department, Planning Department, Rural Department, Medical and Health, Animal Husbandry, Basic Education, Secondary Education, Fisheries Department, Industries Department, Cooperation, and Irrigation. 

In the July ranking of the CM Dashboard, Rampur secured 9.58 marks out of 10. With this, Rampur once again secured the first position in the CM Dashboard ranking across the state. In addition, Rampur has remained among the top ten districts in the CM Dashboard rankings for several months.

District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, stated that the CM Dashboard report evaluates the performance of districts that have demonstrated notable work in administrative efficiency, development works, and revenue management. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, development works in Shahjahanpur are being completed in a quality-driven and time-bound manner. Along with this, complaints received through the CM Dashboard are being resolved promptly and qualitatively. 

He informed that Shahjahanpur secured 9.43 marks out of 10 in the July ranking of the CM Dashboard. With this, Shahjahanpur secured the second position across the state. Bareilly secured 9.40 marks and ranked third in the state.

Several districts delivered strong performances in the July ranking of the CM Dashboard and secured places among the top ten. Ambedkar Nagar secured the fourth position with 9.34 marks, while Mainpuri secured the fifth position with 9.30 marks. Similarly, Azamgarh secured the sixth position with 9.27 marks, Maharajganj secured the seventh position with 9.25 marks, while Bulandshahr and Baghpat jointly secured the eighth position with 9.23 marks each. Lakhimpur Kheri secured 9.20 marks, and Sonbhadra along with Sultanpur secured 9.18 marks each to find a place among the top ten districts.

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UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

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UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

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UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings
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UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings
UP Governance Report: Rampur Retains First Position in July CM Dashboard Rankings

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