UP Government Launches Mentorship Initiative: IAS, IPS And IFS Officers To Guide Students

With the objective of ensuring the holistic development of the state’s youth, enabling them to make the best use of their abilities and providing them with better opportunities in higher education, vocational education, employment, entrepreneurship and other fields, the Yogi government is set to launch an important initiative. Under the initiative, young officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) will regularly interact with intermediate-level students, inspire them and provide career guidance.

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma has directed the Director General, School Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, to ensure effective monitoring of the implementation of the programme. All Divisional Commissioners have also been instructed to periodically review the programme at their level. Directions have also been issued to the Director, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, all Divisional Joint Directors of Education (Secondary) and all District Inspectors of Schools.

District Inspectors of Schools have been asked to inform the concerned schools about the programme and establish the necessary coordination between the concerned officers and school management to ensure its smooth and effective implementation.

Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma said, “Instructions issued by the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to all District Magistrates state that young IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in each district should visit at least one intermediate-level school every month and interact with students. During these visits, the officers’ experiences, working methods and life struggles will serve as a source of inspiration for students. Through these interactions, officers will also address students’ queries and help guide their aspirations in the right direction.”

Participatory discussions and question-and-answer sessions will be given priority during these programmes. Students will have an opportunity to interact directly with officers and ask questions related to their future, careers and competitive examinations. The sessions may include discussions on setting life goals and career planning, effective study methods, time management and self-discipline.

Students will also receive information and guidance on preparing for UPSC, UPPSC, UPSSSC, ASC, NDA, JEE, NEET and CUET, along with state-level eligibility examinations and various competitive examinations, including those conducted through the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

The programmes will also provide information about opportunities in higher education, technical education, vocational education, entrepreneurship and start-ups. Students will also be informed about major Central and State government schemes related to youth.

To broaden the scope of these interactions, important subjects such as financial skills, communication skills, business management, cyber security, de-addiction, stress management and confidence building have also been included.

As per the instructions, District Magistrates will prepare a monthly calendar of these programmes and ensure that all young officers posted in the district participate wholeheartedly in the initiative. Each district will prepare a brief report on the programmes conducted and submit it to the Secondary Education Department of the government by the 5th of every month.

The report will include the number of school visits, names of the schools, officers who participated in the programmes, key topics discussed and suggestions received from students. District Magistrates have also been authorised to personally review the quality of the programmes and introduce innovations at their level.

Providing young people with timely guidance and positive counselling can help them move forward on the path of development. Direct interaction with senior officers will give students practical insights into administrative services and various career options while also helping develop confidence and a positive outlook among them.