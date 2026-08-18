UP to take a major leap in investment from Japan under CM Yogi’s leadership; more than 200 Japanese industry leaders to explore opportunities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign to transform Uttar Pradesh into the country’s leading industrial and global investment hub is set to gain fresh momentum through economic partnership with Japan. More than 200 leading Japanese industrialists, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), business representatives and policymakers will participate in the ‘UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026’ to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi from August 18 to 23.

Through the five-day investment conference, the Yogi Government aims to convert the business interest of Japanese companies into concrete investments, technology transfer, joint projects and large-scale employment generation.

The high-level Japanese delegation will be led by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture. Along with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Uttar Pradesh, the delegation will explore opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, clean and green energy, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism. This event is being considered significant in the context of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.

The Japanese delegation will be welcomed in New Delhi on August 18 by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This will mark the beginning of the five-day programme aimed at advancing investment and technological cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

Organised by Invest UP, the programme will provide representatives of Japanese companies an opportunity to directly interact with senior officials of the Central and State Governments, Indian industry and educational institutions. Separate sessions will be held in Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Greater Noida and Varanasi. Through these sessions, efforts will be made to transform possibilities of investment, joint ventures and technological partnerships across various sectors into concrete projects. The Yogi Government is seeking to take Uttar Pradesh’s economic partnership with Japan to new heights through this strategic engagement.

Along with investment, cutting-edge technology, joint ventures and employment will remain at the centre of this entire initiative. Its objective is to establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading and preferred investment destination for international investors.

Under the programme, a High-Level CEO Roundtable and inaugural session will be organised on August 19 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Senior representatives, including Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will participate. The platform will witness deliberations between top representatives of the government and industry on new areas of investment, modern technology, industrial cooperation and future projects.