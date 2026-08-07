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Home > Press Release > UP Transport Enforcement To Get A Major Boost, Construction Of Dumping Yards To Gain Momentum Soon

UP Transport Enforcement To Get A Major Boost, Construction Of Dumping Yards To Gain Momentum Soon

Yogi govt advances dumping yard project, approves Rs 6.03 crore for construction in 5 districts. Photo:ANI
Yogi govt advances dumping yard project, approves Rs 6.03 crore for construction in 5 districts. Photo:ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 13:19 IST

The Yogi Government is continuously working to make the transport system in the state more efficient and better organized. In this direction, detention/dumping yards are being developed at divisional headquarters. Financial approval of a total of Rs 6.03 crore has been granted to the executing agency CNDS for the construction of these yards in 5 districts of the state.

According to the Transport Department, the process of constructing detention/dumping yards has been taken forward in Bulandshahr, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Barabanki. As the second and final installments, approvals of Rs 1.62 crore, Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 1.34 crore have been granted respectively for Barabanki, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur. This includes Rs 16.04 lakh for earth filling. The approved funds are being transferred to the executing agency’s account.

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Along with this, work has also progressed towards establishing detention yards in Lucknow and Auraiya. Information has been received regarding the availability of free land in both districts. Approval of Rs 2.55 crore has been granted for Lucknow and Rs 4.07 crore for Auraiya. In both cases, administrative and financial approvals have been issued, and the funds have already been transferred to the executing agency’s account.

Meanwhile, in Unnao and Aligarh as well, after free land became available for detention yards, the process of preparing the cost estimate has moved forward. The estimate has been examined by the committee and is being prepared for submission to the government.

Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) K.D. Singh Gaur stated, “There is a problem in several districts of the state regarding keeping seized vehicles in police stations. Due to the lack of space at police stations, vehicles often have to be released after issuing challans. The non-availability of secure custody space for impounded vehicles is a major obstacle to effective enforcement action. 

The Road Safety Fund Management Committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, has also emphasized establishing detention yards at all divisional headquarters in the state during the first phase, and this work is currently in progress.

This initiative of the Yogi Government will provide better and more organized facilities for keeping vehicles detained during enforcement action by the Transport Department. The development of dumping yards will help strengthen vehicle maintenance and the enforcement system.

Establishing detention/dumping yards will facilitate enforcement action by the Transport Department. Designated locations will be available for safely and systematically keeping vehicles that are detained or seized during inspections. This will reduce the problem of keeping seized vehicles on roads or other public places. Vehicle monitoring and record management will also be carried out more efficiently.

The development of dumping yards at divisional headquarters will strengthen the Transport Department’s enforcement system and help conduct enforcement action in a more organized manner.

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UP Transport Enforcement To Get A Major Boost, Construction Of Dumping Yards To Gain Momentum Soon

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UP Transport Enforcement To Get A Major Boost, Construction Of Dumping Yards To Gain Momentum Soon

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UP Transport Enforcement To Get A Major Boost, Construction Of Dumping Yards To Gain Momentum Soon
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