Uttar Pradesh Sets an Example in the Conservation of Water, Forests, Land, and Biodiversity

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has written a new chapter of far-reaching transformation in the field of environmental conservation and the augmentation of natural resources. Over the past nine years, the Yogi government has sought to transform the state’s environmental landscape by implementing several ambitious initiatives in the areas of safe drinking water, river rejuvenation, afforestation, wetland conservation, water conservation, clean air, wildlife protection, and scientific waste management. The objective has been not only to conserve natural resources but also to improve people’s standard of living, health, and livelihoods.

Groundwater in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra, was previously naturally contaminated with arsenic and fluoride. Lakhs of people were forced to rely on unsafe hand pumps, increasing the risk of arsenicosis, skeletal fluorosis, respiratory diseases, and serious health problems such as cancer. Through Jal Jeevan Mission and the State Water and Sanitation Mission, the Yogi government significantly expanded surface water-based piped drinking water schemes. By using deep water sources and modern technologies, safe tap water has been provided to thousands of villages, leading to a significant reduction in the risk of arsenic- and fluoride-related diseases.

Major works have been undertaken under the Namami Gange Mission to clean the Ganga River. Around 140 MLD of wastewater that used to flow daily into the Ganga from the Sisamau drain in Kanpur has been intercepted and diverted to modern sewage treatment plants. Sewage treatment capacity has been enhanced and industrial pollution control strengthened in several cities, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Kanpur, resulting in a significant improvement in the quality of Ganga water. The government’s ‘Ek Zila-Ek Nadi’ campaign has given fresh momentum to the rejuvenation of the Gomti, Hindon, Tamsa, Sot, and other smaller rivers.

The removal of encroachments, desilting, development of sewerage networks, and establishment of STPs have restored the natural flow of several rivers. This has also strengthened groundwater recharge and irrigation systems. Under the resolve of a Green Uttar Pradesh, the state has created a new identity in the country by planting more than 240 crore saplings between 2017 and 2026.

Measures such as promoting indigenous species, plantation along riverbanks, urban forests, Miyawaki forests, and satellite-based monitoring have increased green cover while also strengthening the state’s ability to address the challenges of climate change.

Remarkable success has also been achieved in wetland conservation. Major wetlands such as Nawabganj, Sandi, Samaspur, Sur Sarovar, and Surha Tal have been restored. The recognition of Surha Tal as India’s 100th Ramsar Site has been a major achievement for the state. These efforts have secured habitats for migratory birds and strengthened biodiversity.

Under Mission Amrit Sarovar, around 69 thousand ponds and traditional water bodies have been rejuvenated. Excavation, desilting, enhancement of water storage capacity, and construction of recharge structures have provided a new foundation for groundwater conservation and irrigation in rural areas.

A special campaign for water conservation was undertaken in the drought-affected Bundelkhand region. Efforts were made to enhance water availability through check dams, restoration of ponds, watershed development, irrigation projects, and the Ken-Betwa Link Project. This strengthened agriculture and yielded positive results towards reducing migration. Scientific land reclamation programmes were implemented to make barren and alkaline land cultivable.

Through gypsum application, drainage, and modern soil improvement techniques, lakhs of hectares of unproductive land were made fit for cultivation, helping increase farmers’ incomes.

The government adopted an airshed-based strategy for cleaner air. Zig-zag technology brick kilns were promoted, monitoring of industrial emissions was strengthened, and the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project (UP CAMP) was implemented. Measures such as promotion of electric vehicles and real-time air quality monitoring gave a new direction to air pollution control.

Urban forests, biodiversity parks, and green belts were developed in cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. These initiatives expanded urban green spaces, helped reduce the heat island effect, and provided citizens with a better environment.

In the field of wildlife conservation, steps such as habitat protection in the Dudhwa landscape and the Terai region, elephant reserves, restoration of wildlife corridors, solar fencing, and establishment of rapid response teams were undertaken. These measures helped reduce human-wildlife conflict and promote eco-tourism.

The establishment of the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Bundelkhand gave fresh strength to biodiversity conservation. Meanwhile, degraded forest areas in Chandraprabha and other forest regions have been restored through natural regeneration, soil and moisture conservation, and forest restoration programmes.

Effective enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic, strengthened waste management, and expansion of sanitation infrastructure in major religious cities such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj have established a better balance between religious tourism and environmental conservation.

Special programmes have been implemented for the conservation of the Sarus crane, Ganga dolphin, freshwater turtles, and other rare species. Cleaner rivers, improved wetland management, and habitat conservation have infused new strength into the state’s biodiversity.

The Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre established in Gorakhpur has emerged as a significant national initiative towards reviving the declining vulture population. Conservation of endangered vulture species is being carried out using modern scientific techniques.

The government expanded solar energy-based drinking water and irrigation schemes in rural areas to promote clean energy. This reduced dependence on diesel and made water supply in remote villages more reliable.

Effective efforts were also made to promote organic and natural farming along the Ganga Corridor, reduce the use of chemical fertilisers, and prevent river pollution. These measures helped improve soil quality and promote sustainable agriculture.