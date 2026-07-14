Uttar Pradesh to Create History Again on July 12 (Sunday), 35 Crore Saplings to Be Planted Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has not only emerged as the ‘Best State’ through good governance and a strong law and order system but has also developed into a ‘Green State’ with the planting of more than 247 crore saplings over the past nine and a half years. According to the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun Report-2023, the state’s forest and tree cover has increased by 559.19 sq km.

Under Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2026, Uttar Pradesh will plant 35 crore saplings on July 12 (Sunday). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign from Gorakhpur. Under the Chief Minister’s policy and leadership, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has undertaken several major initiatives during the past nine and a half years. Young people have been recruited in the Forest Department through a transparent process.

Uttar Pradesh also became the first state where farmers’ income increased through carbon credits. The population of the state bird, Sarus, has also increased. In addition, 948 heritage trees that are more than 100 years old have been conserved across the state.

The efforts of the Yogi Government have resulted in Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of river dolphins in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the report during the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife, according to which the total number of river dolphins in the country stood at 6,327.

In the survey of 28 rivers across eight states, Uttar Pradesh ranked first with 2,397 dolphins, while all other states remained behind. The Yogi Government declared the Ganga Dolphin as the State Aquatic Animal on October 17, 2023.

Under the leadership of the Yogi Government, more than 247 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh so far. Last year, the state created a new record by planting 37.21 crore saplings. According to the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun Report-2023, Uttar Pradesh’s forest and tree cover has increased by 559.19 sq km. Except for Chhattisgarh, all other states are behind Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh now has 13 Ramsar Sites, second highest in the country

Uttar Pradesh now has 13 Ramsar Sites, the second-highest number in the country.

Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary (Unnao)

Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary (Gonda)

Saman Bird Sanctuary (Mainpuri)

Samaspur Bird Sanctuary (Raebareli)

Sarsai Nawar Lake (Etawah)

Sandi Bird Sanctuary (Hardoi)

Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary (Agra)

Bakhira Bird Sanctuary (Sant Kabir Nagar)

Upper Ganga River (Brijghat to Narora), Bulandshahr

Haiderpur Wetland (Muzaffarnagar/Bijnor)

Patna Bird Sanctuary (Etah)

Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary (Aligarh)

Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal, Ballia)

Other major achievements of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department under the leadership of the Yogi Government

* During the past nine and a half years, more than 2,500 youths have received government jobs in the department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 647 Forest Guards/Wildlife Guards on September 10 last year and to 701 Forest Rangers on November 22.

* On September 6, 2024, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Asia’s first newly established Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre at Campierganj in Gorakhpur. Several male and female Jatayus/Indian Vultures have already been brought to the newly established conservation and breeding centre.

* Uttar Pradesh is the first state to make carbon credit payments for privately owned trees. Under the Carbon Credit Finance Scheme, Rs 49.55 lakh has so far been distributed to 246 farmers as partial advance payment. In addition, Rs 25 lakh has been transferred as advance payment to the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation under the Carbon Credit Finance Scheme.

* After assuming office in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid special emphasis on the conservation of the state bird, Sarus. According to the latest winter census (2025), the population of the state bird has increased to 20,628. The population stood at 19,196 in 2023 and 19,994 in 2024.

* The tiger population in Uttar Pradesh has increased by 18.49 percent. According to the 2022 census, the number of tigers in the state increased from 173 in 2018 to 205 in 2022.

* A Forestry and Horticulture University will be established in Gorakhpur. The Yogi Cabinet has approved the proposal, and the university will be developed over 50 hectares.

Yogi Government planted more than 247 crore saplings in 9 years

| Year | Plantation |

| ——- | ———-: |

| 2017-18 | 5.72 crore |

| 2018-19 | 11.77 crore |

| 2019-20 | 22.60 crore |

| 2020-21 | 25.87 crore |

| 2021-22 | 30.53 crore |

| 2022-23 | 35.49 crore |

| 2023-24 | 36.16 crore |

| 2024-25 | 36.80 crore |

| 2025-26 | 37.21 crore |

(More than 5 crore saplings were planted on June 5, World Environment Day.)

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Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2026 (At a Glance)

* Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, 35 crore saplings will be planted across Uttar Pradesh.

* Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign from Gorakhpur.

* A total of 57.62 crore saplings have been prepared in more than 2,600 nurseries across Uttar Pradesh.

* The nodal Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department will plant the highest number of saplings at 15.50 crore, followed by 10 crore by the Rural Development Department and 3.25 crore by the Agriculture Department.

* Plantation drives will include Maharshi Charak Aushadhi Van, Samaras Van, Samriddhi Van, Kapi Van, Urja Van, Aviral Dhara Plantation, Mission Chhaya, Pauranik Van, Aam Bhandara (Aam Bahar Aapke Dwar), Vande Mataram Vatika on August 15, Bhai-Behan Plantation on August 28, Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam on September 5, and plantation along expressways and other roads.

* A total of 3.83 crore saplings will be planted within a 5-km radius of the catchment areas of 13 rivers.

* More than 2 crore saplings will be planted along roads, while 5.50 lakh saplings will be planted on both sides of the 594-km Ganga Expressway.

* More than 5 crore saplings were planted during Van Mahotsav from July 1 to July 7.