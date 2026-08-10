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Home > Press Release > Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14

Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14

Ahead of Independence Day, the 'Rang De Basanti' campaign launches in UP from Aug 11-14. Young artists and poets use art, music, and dialogue to reject mafia culture and fear.

Image- AFP
Image- AFP

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-10 18:04 IST

Ahead of Independence Day, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ campaign is being launched in Uttar Pradesh with the objective of providing young people a platform for creative expression and conveying a positive message against those spreading mafia rule and a culture of fear. 

Under the themes #RangDeBasanti and #WohDarBhoolnaNahi, young people in various cities across the state will express themselves through poetry, art, music and dialogue from August 11 to 14.

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The objective of this campaign by the youth organisation ‘Rang De Basanti’ is to reject a culture of fear and pressure while providing young people with a platform for expression, creativity and dialogue. Its core message is ‘brushes instead of guns, dialogue instead of fear’. Rather than gathering crowds on the streets, the campaign will place creativity and the voices of young people at the centre.

The statewide campaign will begin on August 11 in Prayagraj with a poetic protest against those promoting a criminal culture. Young poets will perform on a university campus to convey a creative message against mafia rule and hooliganism. This will be followed by a graffiti wall event in Lucknow on August 12, where city artists will live-paint public murals based on the influence of the mafia. Through this initiative, art will be used as a medium of social expression.

After Lucknow, a comic distribution and dialogue programme will be held in Muzaffarnagar on August 13. A comic based on communal harmony will be distributed, while dialogue sessions with young people will be organised in schools. On August 14, on the eve of Independence Day, the campaign song ‘Dar Se Azadi’ will be launched across the state. The event will also bring together rap, music and digital art. 

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Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14
Tags: Rang De Basanti campaign UPUP youth anti-mafia campaignWohDarBhoolnaNahi campaign

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Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14

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Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14
Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14
Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14
Uttar Pradesh To Resonate With ‘Rang De Basanti’; Youth To Hold Creative Events In Several Cities From August 11 To 14

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