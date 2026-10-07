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Home > Press Release > Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami

In a message posted on social media platform X, Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that the journey which began on October 7, 2001, with Shri Narendra Modi assuming office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has continued to move forward with a firm resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service and prayed for his continued good health and long life.
The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service and prayed for his continued good health and long life.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 15:11 IST

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the completion of 25 years of his journey in public service and governance.
 
In a message posted on social media platform X, Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that the journey which began on October 7, 2001, with Shri Narendra Modi assuming office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has continued to move forward with a firm resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India.
 
The Chief Minister said that over the past 25 years, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has accorded priority to the welfare of the poor, women’s empowerment, youth development, modern infrastructure and the preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage. He said that the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society is an inspiration for everyone.
 
Shri Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country is progressing across various sectors and achieving new milestones of development. Inspired by his vision and leadership, the Uttarakhand Government is also working with full commitment to position Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country.
 
The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service and prayed for his continued good health and long life.
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Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami

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Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami

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Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Government committed to making the state one of the leading states in the country under PM Modi’s guidance: CM Dhami

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