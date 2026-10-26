Uttarakhand to Host 100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run from Mana Pass to Auli Next May: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand is stepping up efforts to establish itself as one of India’s leading adventure tourism destinations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 in Gunji, a remote border region of Pithoragarh district, on Sunday and announced that the ‘100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run’ will be organised during the first week of May next year. The proposed race will begin at Mana Pass, located at an altitude of approximately 5,600 metres, and pass through Badrinath and Joshimath before concluding at Auli.

The Chief Minister felicitated the winners of the 70-km and 42-km races and encouraged runners who had arrived from different states across the country. He said that participating in such competitions in the high Himalayas, amid challenging terrain, extreme weather conditions and low oxygen levels, reflects exceptional courage, discipline and determination.

Taking Uttarakhand’s Border Regions to the Global Adventure Tourism Map

The Chief Minister said that the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run is much more than a sporting event. It is an important platform to showcase the natural beauty, cultural heritage and tourism potential of Uttarakhand’s border regions at the national and international levels.

More than 700 runners participated in the inaugural edition of the event in 2025, giving fresh recognition to the adventure tourism potential of the Adi Kailash region.

Dhami noted that the number of Inner Line Permits issued for the Adi Kailash region has increased significantly compared with the previous year, reflecting the growing interest of tourists and pilgrims in the region.

100 Miles Ultra Run to Connect Mana Pass, Badrinath, Joshimath and Auli

The proposed 100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run is expected to give a new dimension to long-distance endurance running in Uttarakhand’s high-altitude Himalayan terrain. The planned route will start at Mana Pass and proceed through Badrinath and Joshimath before reaching Auli.

The Chief Minister said the event would provide runners from India and abroad an opportunity to experience the Himalayas’ distinctive geography and Uttarakhand’s spectacular natural landscapes. It is also expected to encourage tourism in border areas and create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Tourism to Strengthen Local Economies and Livelihoods

The Chief Minister said tourism can play a vital role in strengthening local economies and addressing migration challenges in Uttarakhand’s border regions.

Events such as the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run generate economic opportunities for homestay operators, local guides, transport service providers, hotels and food businesses. The government aims to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach local communities and contribute to sustainable livelihoods.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development approach towards border villages is shifting from viewing them as the country’s last villages to recognising them as its first villages.

In line with the Vibrant Villages Programme, efforts are being made to improve infrastructure, promote tourism and expand livelihood opportunities in these strategically important regions.

Expanding Uttarakhand’s Adventure Tourism Portfolio

The Chief Minister said the state government is promoting a wide range of adventure activities, including trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, kayaking, paragliding, mountain cycling and angling.

An ultra-running event was also successfully organised in the Niti Valley this year. Adventure tourism activities are being expanded across several destinations, including Auli, Munsiyari, Rishikesh and Tehri.

He said Uttarakhand’s Himalayan geography, scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage give the state a distinctive advantage in adventure tourism. The government is committed to harnessing this potential to boost the state’s economy, generate employment and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Rang Community Welcomes Chief Minister in Traditional Attire

Upon his arrival in Gunji, the Chief Minister was welcomed by members of the Rang community in traditional attire. The welcome showcased the region’s rich cultural traditions and distinctive heritage.

Dhami also appreciated the contribution of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in successfully organising the event. He honoured officers and personnel of the forces for their support, noting that they play a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s borders under challenging geographical conditions while also contributing to community-oriented initiatives.