Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
Modern School Barakhamba Wins NGT Award For Environmental Leadership, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Applauds The Efforts

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has awarded Modern School, Barakhamba Road, for its exemplary commitment and effort towards environmental sustainability.

Vice President Commends Modern School Barakhamba For Environmental Leadership At National Conference


National Green Tribunal (NGT) has awarded Modern School, Barakhamba Road, for its exemplary commitment and effort towards environmental sustainability. The award was given by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at the National Conference on Environment 2025.

The award honours the institution’s tireless efforts in raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-friendly initiatives at school and outside. Faculty member Dr. Vijay Datta and student Uniti Kapoor represented Modern School at the event and participated enthusiastically in sharing their thoughts on environmental conservation and awareness.

A Legacy of Excellence: Modern School’s Rich History

Established in 1920 by Lala Raghubir Singh, Modern School has a long history of combining intellectual achievement with balanced growth. The school has ever-evolving responses to the changing educational environment and yet has stayed committed to sustainability and social responsibility.

Modern School has been a pioneer in numerous green initiatives, such as waste management schemes, tree plantation campaigns, and the adoption of renewable energy. These have helped make the school a leader in environmental studies and activism.

The accolade comes immediately after the school won the 3rd spot in the Indian Institutional Rankings Framework (IIRF) 2024, cementing its status as one of the country’s top learning institutions. This latest affirmation by the NGT is a reflection of Modern School’s consistent commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future.

 

