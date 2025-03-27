Videotex Becomes The First Indian ODM To Design And Manufacture QD Mini LED Smart TVs

Videotex, a leading Made-in-India ODM and OEM television brand, is the first Indian company to introduce 4K QD Mini LED Smart TVs, offering an ultra-high-definition 3840×2160 resolution and setting a new benchmark in the premium TV segment.

Designed for TV brands in India, this Mini-LED technology, integrated with QLED, delivers stunning brightness, contrast, and an immersive viewing experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With 40+ years of expertise and partnerships with 25+ industry leaders—including Lloyd (Havells), Reliance (BPL, Reconnect), Vijay Sales (Vise), Daiwa, Toshiba, and Hisense—Videotex continues to shape India’s TV landscape.

It was also the first to introduce webOS Hub (LG’s OS) and Dolby Audio to the Indian smart TV market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mini LED technology marks a significant advancement in display performance, exceeding traditional LED TVs with Full Array Local Dimming Zone Technology for deeper blacks, higher contrast, enhanced brightness, and ultra-vivid colours.

Developed at Videotex’s 240,000 sq. ft. R&D and manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, the new 4K QD Mini LED line-up is designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance, feature-rich smart TVs in India.

The initial launch includes 55-inch and 65-inch 4K QD Mini LED Smart TVs, with plans to introduce larger models—including 75-inch, 86-inch, and 100-inch variants.

These TVs feature 180 and 308 Full Array Local Dimming Zones (for 55- and 65-inch models) and 1000+ nits peak brightness, ensuring exceptional HDR brilliance. With DCI-P3 94%+ wide colour gamut, HDR10, and HLG, viewers can experience stunning realism, vibrant colours, and lifelike visuals. MEMC and ALLM technology further enhances smooth motion for an immersive viewing experience along with better gaming dashboard.

Designed for premium audio-visual performance, the 4K QD Mini LED lineup delivers 40W audio output with a 2.1-channel system, including a 15W subwoofer.

Powered by LG’s webOS Hub, these TVs offer ThinQ AI voice recognition, a Magic Remote (usable like a mouse), and seamless connectivity with Android and iOS devices. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports (including HDMI 2.1), two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 5, ensuring a smooth and versatile user experience.

Mr. Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, stated, “As India’s leading ODM, we drive smart TV innovation with end-to-end product design and development. With a strong manufacturing foundation, our focus is now on premiumization and next-gen display technologies that meet global standards.

The launch of our 4K QD Mini LED Smart TVs reinforces our leadership, delivering superior picture quality and performance while paving the way for international expansion.”

With its 4K QD Mini LED lineup, Videotex aims to offer a near-OLED experience at an accessible price, surpassing conventional LED technology. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its Mini LED TV range with multiple OS options and introduce a high-end lineup featuring higher refresh rates, superior audio performance, and more innovations in the premium segment.

About Videotex International

Videotex is a renowned Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for LED TVs, known for its complete “Made in India” design, development, and manufacturing processes.

Videotex International is the first Indian firm to become the official licensee for manufacturing TVs powered by LG’s webOS Hub operated smart TV solution. Being a strategic partner of webOS, Videotex manufactures webOS TVs for leading brands, including Lloyd, BPL, Reconnect, Infinix, Vise, Hyundai, Akai, Daiwa, NU, and VW.

In addition, Videotex manufactures TVs for other brands such as Realme, Toshiba, Hisense, and over 25+ other leading Indian and global brands for Indian market. The company offers complete range QLED webOS TVs ranging in size from 32 to 75 inches. The brand is investing approximately 100 crore in India to boost its R&D and manufacturing processes.

With an expanded manufacturing capacity of 1.8 million TVs in its new unit. The company currently holds approximately 50% market share in the smart TV ODM space among contract manufacturers and has emerged as India’s largest licensed manufacturer of webOS Hub TVs, commanding over 85% market share.