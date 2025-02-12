Vijayapura Attracts Major Investment At Invest Karnataka 2025

In a landmark development at the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet, Vijayapura has emerged as a key destination for large-scale investments, further solidifying Karnataka’s position as a preferred industrial hub.

In a landmark development at the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet, Vijayapura has emerged as a key destination for large-scale investments, further solidifying Karnataka’s position as a preferred industrial hub. Spearheaded by Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Shri M.B. Patil, the region has attracted significant projects in the renewable energy and agro-processing sectors, paving the way for economic growth, employment generation, and sustainability.

Invest Karnataka 2025 has played a crucial role in facilitating these strategic investments, providing a platform for global and domestic investors to explore opportunities in Karnataka. In a major boost to India’s renewable energy ambitions, Suzlon has announced its collaboration with the Government of Karnataka to develop 3000 MW of wind energy and establish a state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility in Vijayapura. This strategic initiative will bolster India’s standing as a global wind energy hub while contributing to energy independence and environmental sustainability.

As part of its commitment to skill development and employment, Suzlon will recruit 90% of its workforce from ITI graduates and work closely with Karnataka’s technical institutes to co-create skill development programs. By equipping India’s youth with the necessary expertise, the company aims to drive sustainable economic growth while reinforcing the country’s renewable energy capabilities.

Additionally, the region is set to witness another significant investment with the establishment of a state-of-the-art Multi Pulse Processing Plant by Wings – Viterra. With an installed capacity of 800 MT per day, the plant is expected to be developed in Kalaburagi or Vijayapura. The facility will process key agricultural commodities, including Pigeon Peas (Tuver), Chickpeas (Chana), Black Matpe (Urad), and Mungbeans (Moong). With a proposed investment of INR 250 crore, the plant is projected to achieve an annual turnover of over INR 800 crore from its second year of operations, making it the largest pulse processing facility at a single location in South India.

The proposed plant will serve as a catalyst for local employment, women’s empowerment, and rural economic development. By creating dedicated collection centers, farmers will be able to market their produce directly, ensuring ease of selling and higher revenue realization. This initiative is expected to incentivize increased cultivation of select crops, reducing India’s dependency on pulse imports and fostering agricultural self-sufficiency.

With these strategic developments, Vijayapura is poised to become a key driver of Karnataka’s industrial and agricultural progress, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainability, economic growth, and job creation. Invest Karnataka 2025 continues to be the cornerstone event for attracting major investments and shaping the future of Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem.

