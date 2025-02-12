Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vijayapura Attracts Major Investment At Invest Karnataka 2025

In a landmark development at the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet, Vijayapura has emerged as a key destination for large-scale investments, further solidifying Karnataka’s position as a preferred industrial hub.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Vijayapura Attracts Major Investment At Invest Karnataka 2025


In a landmark development at the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet, Vijayapura has emerged as a key destination for large-scale investments, further solidifying Karnataka’s position as a preferred industrial hub. Spearheaded by Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Shri M.B. Patil, the region has attracted significant projects in the renewable energy and agro-processing sectors, paving the way for economic growth, employment generation, and sustainability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Invest Karnataka 2025 has played a crucial role in facilitating these strategic investments, providing a platform for global and domestic investors to explore opportunities in Karnataka. In a major boost to India’s renewable energy ambitions, Suzlon has announced its collaboration with the Government of Karnataka to develop 3000 MW of wind energy and establish a state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility in Vijayapura. This strategic initiative will bolster India’s standing as a global wind energy hub while contributing to energy independence and environmental sustainability.

As part of its commitment to skill development and employment, Suzlon will recruit 90% of its workforce from ITI graduates and work closely with Karnataka’s technical institutes to co-create skill development programs. By equipping India’s youth with the necessary expertise, the company aims to drive sustainable economic growth while reinforcing the country’s renewable energy capabilities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, the region is set to witness another significant investment with the establishment of a state-of-the-art Multi Pulse Processing Plant by Wings – Viterra. With an installed capacity of 800 MT per day, the plant is expected to be developed in Kalaburagi or Vijayapura. The facility will process key agricultural commodities, including Pigeon Peas (Tuver), Chickpeas (Chana), Black Matpe (Urad), and Mungbeans (Moong). With a proposed investment of INR 250 crore, the plant is projected to achieve an annual turnover of over INR 800 crore from its second year of operations, making it the largest pulse processing facility at a single location in South India.

The proposed plant will serve as a catalyst for local employment, women’s empowerment, and rural economic development. By creating dedicated collection centers, farmers will be able to market their produce directly, ensuring ease of selling and higher revenue realization. This initiative is expected to incentivize increased cultivation of select crops, reducing India’s dependency on pulse imports and fostering agricultural self-sufficiency.

With these strategic developments, Vijayapura is poised to become a key driver of Karnataka’s industrial and agricultural progress, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainability, economic growth, and job creation. Invest Karnataka 2025 continues to be the cornerstone event for attracting major investments and shaping the future of Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem.

Also Read: BJP Accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Of ISI Links, Gogoi Responds With Sharp Rebuttal

 

Filed under

Invest Karnataka 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘No More Lives Should Be Lost’: Donald Trump Initiates Peace Talk To End Ukraine War With Putin And Zelenskyy

‘No More Lives Should Be Lost’: Donald Trump Initiates Peace Talk To End Ukraine War...

Maha Kumbh 2025: More Than 2 Cr People Take Holy Dip On Maghi Purnima

Maha Kumbh 2025: More Than 2 Cr People Take Holy Dip On Maghi Purnima

Tried Speaking With Deepseek And ChatGPT About The Uyghur Genocide-Here’s How AI Models Reacted

Tried Speaking With Deepseek And ChatGPT About The Uyghur Genocide-Here’s How AI Models Reacted

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While Speaking On The State Of Film Industry

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox