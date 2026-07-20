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Home > Press Release > Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna?

Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna?

A cleric from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh has not only challenged former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the entire Samajwadi Party but has also stirred debate among the Yadav community, which has traditionally been viewed as a key political ally of Muslims in the state. For decades, this alliance has been a defining feature of Uttar Pradesh politics and has helped the party attain power on several occasions.

Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna? Photo: Video Grab
Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna? Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Kamlesh Sonkar
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-20 16:08 IST

A cleric from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh has not only challenged former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the entire Samajwadi Party but has also stirred debate among the Yadav community, which has traditionally been viewed as a key political ally of Muslims in the state. For decades, this alliance has been a defining feature of Uttar Pradesh politics and has helped the party attain power on several occasions.

The cleric, identified as Maulana Jargis, reportedly stated at a public gathering in Jharkhand that Lord Krishna was a follower who offered five daily prayers (namaz) and that the Bhagavad Gita instructs people to perform namaz. The video of this speech dates back to June. Referring to the tenth verse of the sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, he claimed that Lord Krishna advised worshippers to engage their entire body while praying.

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The verse reads:
“Yogī yuñjīta satatam ātmānaṁ rahasi sthitaḥ,
Ekākī yata-cittātmā nirāśīr aparigrahaḥ.” (6.10)

Its accepted meaning is that a person should constantly engage in meditation upon the Supreme, remaining in solitude, self-controlled in mind and body, free from desires, and without attachment to possessions.

There is nothing in this verse that supports the claim that Lord Krishna instructed people to perform namaz. The author argues that the cleric’s interpretation is unsupported by the text. If such an interpretation had been derived from a recognized Sanskrit scholar, the source should have been cited. Since no such source was mentioned, the author suggests that the interpretation was made independently and deliberately.

The larger question, according to the author, is how such a controversial and, in his view, disrespectful statement could be made publicly and what emboldens someone to make such claims. While many people have criticized the statement through articles and public discussions, the author believes the debate should also focus on the political response.

The article asks when the Yadav community, particularly leaders who regard themselves as descendants of Lord Krishna, will respond. It questions whether any prominent Yadav politicians—including leaders of the Samajwadi Party or the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—have publicly objected to the remarks. In particular, it asks whether Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has issued any response.

According to the author, discussions have been taking place among Samajwadi Party workers about whether the party leadership recognizes this as an insult to both their community and their revered deity. Lord Krishna is worshipped by Hindus across India, but because of his association with the Yadav lineage, the author argues that many expected a stronger reaction from Yadav political leaders. This expectation is said to be even greater because the cleric is reportedly from Etawah, a district closely associated with the Yadav family’s political influence.
The author expresses surprise that neither Akhilesh Yadav nor any member of his family has publicly commented on the issue. He asks whether even a simple statement in defense of their revered deity could not have been issued.

The article suggests that one possible explanation for the silence is political dependence on Muslim votes. It also refers to an earlier incident in which, according to the author, another cleric allegedly made objectionable remarks about Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, who is also a Member of Parliament, and claims that Akhilesh remained silent then as well. The author questions why such remarks go unanswered and asks what compels Akhilesh Yadav to remain silent even when Lord Krishna is allegedly insulted.

The article further recalls that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously challenged Akhilesh Yadav to speak on the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in Mathura if he considered himself a true devotee of Lord Krishna. The author argues that even if political considerations prevent Akhilesh from commenting on such issues, allowing any cleric to make controversial remarks about Lord Krishna without any response raises questions about his political stance.

In conclusion, the author asks whether this continued silence is beneficial for Akhilesh Yadav or his party’s political future. He argues that the Samajwadi Party built its political strength by mobilizing the Yadav community and forging a Yadav-Muslim alliance, enabling it to govern Uttar Pradesh multiple times and become an influential force in national politics. According to the author, remaining silent over what he describes as an insult to the community’s revered deity could prove politically damaging. He concludes that Akhilesh Yadav must answer these questions or risk facing a third consecutive electoral defeat, asserting that the public prefers leaders who speak openly and fearlessly.

This translation preserves the substance and structure of the original article while rendering it in clear, natural English. It reflects the opinions and arguments made by the original author rather than presenting them as established facts.

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