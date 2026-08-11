Why Was Eastern Uttar Pradesh Neglected After 1947? Who Stopped Work On Education, Healthcare And Infrastructure?: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Eastern Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a rapidly growing economy on the strength of its youth power. The people here, especially the youth, never lacked talent or hard work. Whenever they received an opportunity, they proved their capabilities. Over the past nine years, the state has succeeded in tripling its economy. During this period, per capita income in Eastern Uttar Pradesh has increased by more than three times. I am fully confident that within the next three years, Uttar Pradesh will move forward towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.”

The Chief Minister was addressing the News18 India conclave titled ‘Badalta Purvi Uttar Pradesh’ in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. He stated, “It is not appropriate to cast any stigma on the youth. If the talent and capabilities of the state’s youth could not contribute to development earlier, the fault did not lie with the youth. Rather, the deficiency was in the system that was unable to utilize their talent. The deficiency was among those who could not provide platforms and opportunities for the youth to move ahead. When a government that provided platforms to the youth came into power, opportunities were created for them in every field. As a result, today the youth of the state are proving their talent everywhere.”

The Chief Minister added, “At one time, a large number of people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh went to countries such as Mauritius and Fiji as registered workers. Today, the descendants of those very people are playing leadership roles in many countries. There was never any shortage of talent in Eastern Uttar Pradesh; the problem was the lack of suitable platforms. This region never received the encouragement it deserved. Neglect during the period of slavery can be understood. However, after Independence, there was no such compulsion regarding the development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Investment made in Gorakhpur alone during the past nine years has provided employment to 50,000 youth.”

The Chief Minister remarked, “Uttar Pradesh represents the largest youth population in the country. Around 56 to 60 percent of the state’s population consists of youth. This youth power is talented and energetic. Whenever it received the right platform, it proved its capabilities. The government is working at different levels to connect youth with quality education, preparation for competitive examinations, skilling in modern technologies, employment, and self-employment.”

He added, “Arrangements have also been made for youth preparing for competitive examinations so that economic or other reasons do not become obstacles to their preparation. Any youth can join Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching. Preparation is facilitated through both virtual and physical modes. Coaching is being provided for competitive examinations such as UPSC, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, NEET, and IIT-JEE. Officers posted in districts, including District Magistrates and Joint Magistrates, also devote at least one hour to youth associated with Abhyudaya Coaching.”

CM Yogi said that the biggest requirement of youth today is skilling. Skill Development Centres have been developed for this purpose. He stated, “At least two ITIs in every district have been upgraded using the hub-and-spoke model and linked with modern technology. Modern courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, Space Technology, Robotics, 3D Printing, and Internet of Things (IoT) are being conducted. This system is not limited merely to providing training and certificates to youth. Arrangements have also been made for campus selection. Opportunities are also being provided to youth who wish to start their own businesses instead of taking jobs. Platforms have been made available through schemes such as PM Internship, CM Internship, and Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana.”

The Chief Minister stated that Eastern Uttar Pradesh has witnessed major changes over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the past nine years under Uttar Pradesh’s double-engine government. He remarked, “Real change is that which people begin discussing and which becomes visible in the lives of ordinary citizens. In independent India, apart from Kashi and Prayagraj, there was no university in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Under our government, an Ayush University was established in Gorakhpur. New universities were established in the name of Maharaja Suheldev in Azamgarh, Maa Pateshwari in Balrampur, and Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur. Recently, Kashi Naresh University was established in Bhadohi. Thus, within just nine years, five new universities have been established by the government in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Yogi further said, “The reduction in migration of youth from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the state for employment has affected industries in other states. Entrepreneurs from Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu now approach us and express their desire to invest in Uttar Pradesh. When asked the reason, they respond that earlier manpower used to come from UP, but now people from here have stopped going outside. Therefore, they are facing difficulties in running industries there. They now want to establish industries in Uttar Pradesh itself.”

Referring to changes in basic education, the Chief Minister highlighted, “Earlier the dropout rate in schools here was more than 19 percent. One major reason was the lack of basic facilities in schools. In many places, school buildings did not exist. Where buildings existed, there were no separate toilets for boys and girls. Facilities such as drinking water, playgrounds, better flooring, and furniture were also lacking. Separate toilets for boys and girls, drinking water, digital libraries, smart classes, and furniture have now been provided in schools. The government made no distinction of caste while providing facilities to children. Every child is being provided with two uniforms, a bag, books, shoes, socks, and a sweater. This transformation has taken place in 1.36 lakh schools of the Basic Education Council in Uttar Pradesh through Operation Kayakalp. Improvements in basic facilities have also increased student attendance. The dropout rate has now fallen from 19 percent to 3 percent.”

Referring to changes in secondary education, CM Yogi remarked, “Old schools and intermediate colleges played an important role in the field of education, but over time their buildings became dilapidated and lacked essential facilities. Keeping this in mind, efforts were made to improve the condition of secondary-level schools through Mukhyamantri Project Alankar. Special funds were arranged for all Government Inter Colleges and government-aided Inter Colleges. Through this initiative, construction and reconstruction of school buildings were undertaken. Today, essential educational infrastructure, including laboratories and classrooms, has been redeveloped in these institutions.”

Referring to the earlier law-and-order situation in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, “At one time, the discussion of the word ‘mafia’ used to begin from Eastern Uttar Pradesh itself. Mafia and mosquitoes had become the tragedy of this region. The mafia sucked the blood of the people and mosquitoes spread diseases. The dreaded mafia active in Eastern Uttar Pradesh were not confined to the local level; they also had international connections. These mafias had become a threat to national security.”

He said that Eastern Uttar Pradesh remained a victim of neglect for centuries. From the Mughal and British periods to the years after Independence, the region continued to struggle with problems such as disease, floods, disorder, and hooliganism. Due to disease and forced labour, people had to migrate from here on a large scale. He asked, “Why was Eastern Uttar Pradesh neglected after 1947? Who prevented the then governments from working on education, healthcare, and infrastructure?”

The Chief Minister stated, “At one time, disease had become destiny in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Sometimes malaria, sometimes encephalitis, and sometimes dengue would grip innocent children in different regions. The period from July to November brought fear and terror to every family because of diseases. One can imagine the future of a society where childhood is lost prematurely. Floods would come and leave diseases behind. There was no one to care for innocent children.”

The Chief Minister said that he fought against encephalitis for 18 to 19 years. As a Member of Parliament, he raised the issue from the streets to Parliament, and when he got the opportunity to become Chief Minister, he found a solution to the disease within two years. Today, Eastern Uttar Pradesh is free from encephalitis, and a region that once suffered the tragedy of disease has emerged as a major centre of medical facilities.

CM Yogi remarked, “It is unfortunate that the Congress ruled the state for a long time and the Samajwadi Party also got the opportunity to form the government in the state four times, but these parties never raised their voice against encephalitis. At one time, Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College itself was sick. Today, the same medical college has developed into a new centre of super-speciality healthcare. Today, AIIMS has been established in Gorakhpur.”

The Chief Minister said that today there are medical colleges in Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Ambedkarnagar. Construction of a medical college is underway in Mau. He stated that these medical colleges could have been established even before 2017. He added that medical colleges are also symbols of the trust people have developed in better healthcare facilities.

CM Yogi highlighted, “Until about ten years ago, only an occasional single flight operated from Gorakhpur, whereas today 14 flights operate from here. All these flights remain full of passengers. Eastern Uttar Pradesh has also set new benchmarks in road connectivity. Purvanchal Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, highways, and improved interstate connectivity have transformed the entire region.

He added, “At one time, no one could have imagined that the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory would start functioning again. The sugar mills of Pipraich and Munderwa would restart, the spinning mill would become operational, or the blanket factory of Khajni would run again.”

The Chief Minister said that development in Kashi and Ayodhya has not only given respect to faith but has also provided new strength to the local economy.

The Chief Minister stated, “In 1916, Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi came to Kashi. While going for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he saw the narrow lanes and filth there and remarked that if a creature from another world accidentally fell there, it would think it had arrived in hell. Those who ruled in Gandhi Ji’s name never found the time to improve the condition of Kashi. Under the guidance of PM Modi Ji, Kashi Vishwanath Dham today stands before the country and the world in its grand form.”

He added, “Similarly, a grand Ram Temple has been constructed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Spiritual tourism has also provided new strength to the economy of Uttar Pradesh, especially Eastern Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Yogi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s resolve is a Viksit Bharat. This goal can be achieved only when Uttar Pradesh becomes developed. Similarly, the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh will be realised only when Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Central region, Bundelkhand, and Western Uttar Pradesh together move rapidly up the ladder of development. The government has made efforts to ensure that the benefits of inclusive development reach every village, every poor person, every farmer, every youth, and every woman. In a democratic system, it is essential to listen to the voice of the people and their expectations.”

On this occasion, State Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, News18 India Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, and other public representatives were present.