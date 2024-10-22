WishNew Wellness Secures US$250,000 In Angel Funding To Revolutionize Wellness Industry

WishNew Wellness is at the forefront of India's wellness revolution, offering a comprehensive range of innovative health and wellness solutions.

WishNew Wellness, an innovative provider of comprehensive wellness solutions, today announced the successful opening of its angel funding round, raising US$250,000 at a valuation of US$5.65 million. The fundraise was led by a distinguished group of alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, spearheaded by Ankit Khandelwal, International Strategy Leader at FICO.

The impressive roster of investors includes notable industry leaders:

Gyanesh Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO at DotPe

Abhijeet Rana, IIT Delhi-INSEAD Alumni and Chief Transformation Officer at Caldic

Ashish Singh, former SVP at Nykaa and CTO at Virtualness

Karan Khurana, Founder and CEO of WishNew Wellness, shared his vision for the company’s future: “This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the wellness landscape in India. At WishNew Wellness, we’re committed to delivering innovative, science-backed solutions that address the holistic well-being of our consumers. With this funding, we’re poised to accelerate our R&D efforts, expand our product range, and make premium wellness accessible to millions across the nation.”

The newly acquired funds will be strategically allocated to:

Enhance research and development initiatives

Expand the product portfolio to offer more comprehensive wellness solutions

Scale up manufacturing and distribution capabilities

Invest in marketing and brand-building initiatives.

Pranshu Singh, COO and Co-founder of WishNew Wellness, elaborated on the operational impact: “This infusion of capital will be instrumental in scaling our operations to meet the growing demand for our products. We’re focused on optimizing our supply chain, enhancing our digital platforms, and strengthening our retail partnerships. Our goal is to ensure that every customer interaction with WishNew Wellness is seamless, informative, and empowering.”

Ankit Khandelwal, lead angel investor, expressed his confidence in WishNew Wellness: “The team’s innovative approach to holistic wellness, combined with their strong execution capabilities, sets them apart in this rapidly growing market. We believe WishNew Wellness has the potential to redefine how Indians approach their health and well-being.”

Gyanesh Sharma of DotPe added, “WishNew Wellness represents the future of the wellness industry in India. Their focus on science-backed, consumer-centric solutions positions them uniquely to capture the burgeoning demand for quality wellness products.”

Abhijeet Rana commented, “I’m excited to support WishNew Wellness, as they blend tech innovation with a deep understanding of consumer wellness needs. Their data-driven approach aligns with my passion for transformative strategies, and I foresee them shaping India’s wellness narrative, making this a compelling investment opportunity.

About WishNew Wellness

WishNew Wellness is at the forefront of India’s wellness revolution, offering a comprehensive range of innovative health and wellness solutions. The company’s product line spans advanced nutritional supplements, skincare solutions, fitness aids, and mental wellness products. WishNew Wellness is committed to empowering individuals with effective, science-backed solutions for their diverse wellness needs, promoting a holistic approach to health and well-being.

About IIT Delhi Alumni Investors Group

The IIT Delhi Alumni Investors Group is a network of visionary angel investors comprising graduates from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The group focuses on supporting early-stage companies with innovative technologies and solutions that have the potential for significant impact in their respective industries.