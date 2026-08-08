Work underway to connect Prayagraj through Basti from Bansi in Siddharthnagar via the North-South Corridor

“Those who cannot manage themselves, how would they manage the 25 crore people of the state? That is why the Samajwadis used to kneel before rioters.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made these remarks at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects in Ambedkar Nagar. He stated, “Now, if anyone threatens to cause a riot, the response is, ‘Ao bachchu, thoda Danga karwa lo, Main tumhe danga karna sikha deta hoon.’”

He noted that those carrying the Samajwadi Party flag used to indulge in illegal extortion, had their hold from police stations to tehsils, and as soon as a job recruitment advertisement was released, the ‘uncle-nephew duo’ would set out to collect money.

He stated, “There were Chief Ministers even before 2017, but they did not have time to visit Govind Sahib Dham and were afraid to go to Noida because they feared that their chair might slip. The people have bid farewell to their chair forever.”

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 194 development projects worth more than Rs 706 crore in the Jalalpur, Alapur and Tanda Assembly constituencies. He distributed sanction letters, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The government will very soon bring a Youth Policy, with a focus on education, health, skilling and employment. At the same time, there is a plan to connect Prayagraj through Basti from Bansi in Siddharthnagar via the North-South Corridor and extend this route beyond Chitrakoot to far South India, with Ambedkar Nagar becoming an important centre.”

He further added that the Samajwadi Party has no interest in development and the upliftment of the poor. August 7 is important because on this day in 1905, freedom fighters adopted ‘Swadeshi’ as their mantra for the independence of the country.

The Chief Minister informed, “In the Katehari by-election, the people had elected Dharmraj Nishad. After this, he has once again got an opportunity to visit the area today. This is his first opportunity to visit Govind Sahib Dham and he is possibly the first Chief Minister to visit here. This sacred Dham, which has been a centre of spiritual inspiration for hundreds of years, inspires people to connect with their heritage.”

He said that he experienced spiritual fulfilment after having darshan at the sacred samadhi of Govind Sahib and at the newly constructed Ram-Janki Temple. In accordance with what our public representatives have said, we will connect the fair with state traditions and facilities.

He further added, “A very large fair is held here during the Magh Mela. Lakhs of devotees visit it. Despite the biting cold, the people here have a feeling of devotion and gratitude towards their heritage. Now this fair will receive recognition as a state fair. In accordance with what our public representatives have said, we will connect this fair with state traditions and facilities. When I had come here immediately after the Katehari election last year, I had come to repay the debt of this place by giving a gift of Rs 1,500 crore, and today I am presenting this gift of Rs 706 crore to the people of Ambedkar Nagar. If you want to see the model of development, come to Ambedkar Nagar and see it.”

The Chief Minister stated, “If you want to see the model of development, come to Ambedkar Nagar and see it. The district has now been connected to not one but two expressways. The government has undertaken all these works so that a Critical Care Block is constructed at the medical college here and people can receive trauma and emergency services.”

He stated that the 3 important pillars of the democratic system are the legislature, executive and judiciary. Their respective areas of work, limits and Lakshman Rekhas are defined. These three institutions work to accelerate development works through mutual coordination. Samajwadi Party created a ruckus and chaos in the Assembly.

He added by saying, “Recently the government had brought a supplementary budget of Rs 59,000 crore in the Assembly. It was expected that along with the ruling party and its allies, the Opposition would also show interest in discussing it. The budget contains provisions for new schemes and programmes for employment of youth, the advancement of Annadata farmers, self-reliance of women and the welfare of the poor. But the Samajwadi Party created a ruckus and chaos.”

The Chief Minister stated that the supplementary budget also contained provisions for honouring personalities of social justice, great personalities, saints and sages. Along with installing canopies over memorials and statues associated with Maharishi Valmiki, Sadguru Sant Ravidas, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj and Jyotiba Phule, among others, arrangements were made for the construction of boundary walls and gates for security.

He further informed, “The supplementary budget also made provisions for increasing the honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers. There was also a provision to increase the incentive for fair price shop dealers and the honorarium of village chowkidars, but the Samajwadi Party did not allow the Assembly to function. This is because the Samajwadi Party has no interest in development and the upliftment of the poor. In the SP government, jobs could not be obtained without paying money.”

The Chief Minister stated that Om Prakash Rajbhar had also mentioned the anarchy and hooliganism in the state during the previous SP government. He alleged that at that time, youth did not get jobs on the basis of merit. As soon as a job advertisement was released, the ‘uncle-nephew duo’ would set out to collect money. Nepotism dominated recruitment and the rights of the youth were looted. Jobs could not be obtained without paying money, because of which even meritorious youth felt cheated.

He informed, “At that time, the atmosphere of education was ruined and law and order had collapsed. Riots took place frequently. Sometimes riots occurred in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Moradabad, Hapur, Aligarh, Etah, Mathura and Lucknow, and at other times in Kanpur and Prayagraj.”

He stated that earlier, due to riots, the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh had deteriorated to such an extent that a crisis of identity had arisen before the youth of the state. Handicraft workers and artisans were forced to migrate, while traders were harassed.

The Chief Minister said, “People carrying the Samajwadi Party flag used to indulge in illegal extortion. Hooliganism had reached its peak. The situation was such that a perception had developed among people: If there is an SP flag on the vehicle, understand that there will be an SP goon in it. Annadata farmers were being forced to commit suicide and artisans were migrating.”

He added that the SP had nurtured one mafia in every district. In some places there were sand mafias, in some places land mafias, in some places forest mafias and in some places animal mafias. The present generation should also be told what kind of anarchy prevailed during that period.

The Chief Minister informed, “Today Uttar Pradesh is free from mafias, goons and curfew. There is no crisis of identity before the youth; rather, they are getting employment. The state government has provided government jobs to more than nine lakh youth.”

He warned that those who play with the interests of the youth will not only be sent to jail, but their ancestral wealth will also be confiscated and distributed among the poor. Today, no one can rob students of their future and scholarships or deprive the youth of their rights. No one can dare to harass a daughter or threaten a trader. The government has decided that for those who breach the security of daughters and traders, there are only two places, jail or hell, and there is no third place.

He stated, “During the SP government, there was one mafia in every district and its parallel government functioned alongside the government. At that time, there was ‘One District-One Mafia’. Today there is ‘One District-One Product’, ‘One District-One Medical College’ and ‘One District-One Cuisine’. The government is also promoting the cuisine of every district by giving it recognition.”

The Chief Minister added by saying, the government is working to bring about a change in the lives of Annadata farmers and ensure that every poor person receives their rights. In the state, 16 crore people are receiving free ration and 10 crore people are receiving the benefit of Ayushman Bharat up to Rs 5 lakh.

He stated that up to Rs 6 lakh is being spent on surgery for children who are deaf and mute since birth. The government has decided that it will bear the entire cost. The government is bearing the entire expenses of children who are destitute or who lost their mother or father during the Covid period under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana. They are being provided assistance of Rs 4,000 per month.

He further informed, “If any poor person in the state is ill, regardless of their caste, region, faith or religion, that person is a citizen of the state for us. If they do not have an Ayushman card, money will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for their treatment. The public representative will recommend their case and the government will bear the cost of treatment.”

He said that destitute women are being provided Nirashrit Mahila Pension, elderly people are being provided old-age pension and persons with disabilities are being provided Divyangjan Pension. One crore 10 lakh families are being provided the benefit of pension facilities. Today, efforts are being made to connect every village with connectivity and electricity and to provide water to every field. Before 2017, this season was known for diseases such as encephalitis, dengue, malaria, kala-azar and chikungunya, which caused fear among children.

The Chief Minister stated that when he took two children who had come into their mother’s lap during Annaprashan into his own lap, their smiling faces showed that their future is secure. The double-engine government is securing their childhood. During the Samajwadi Party’s time, 1,200 to 1,500 children fell victim to encephalitis every year, but there was no sign of concern on their faces. The government must have a vision for development and time to implement it.

CM Yogi said, “There were Chief Ministers even before 2017, but did they not have time to visit Govind Sahib Dham? In recent days, he also got the opportunity to visit Shravan Dham and Shiv Baba Dham. Why did the earlier Chief Ministers not visit these places? Before 2017, the Chief Minister did not have time. They did not go to Noida because they thought that going there would make their chair slip.”

The Chief Minister further added, “When he became Chief Minister in 2017 and himself planned to visit Noida, he too was told that going there would make the chair go. If the chair that is going to go tomorrow goes today, that is also fine. We have come for the people and we will listen to the people. Earlier people were afraid to go there because they feared that their chair might go, but the people have bid farewell to their chair forever. When an SP goon tried to cause riots in Sambhal, he is now rubbing his nose on the ground.”

The Chief Minister stated that these are people who wake up after sleeping until 12 noon. They will wake up at 12 noon, ‘Babua’ will get ready at 2 pm and after that his ‘Chachchu’ will teach him something. Then he will post a tweet and go to the gym. When he returns from the gym, a gathering will begin and then he does not even remain aware whether he is in this country or somewhere outside the country.

He stated, “Those who cannot manage themselves, how would they manage the state and 25 crore people? That is why riots used to take place at that time and the Samajwadi Party government used to kneel before rioters. When an SP goon tried to cause riots in Sambhal, the government has brought him to his knees and today is making him rub his nose on the ground.”

He informed that a goon in Bareilly also used to cause riots and continuously create disorder. Once he issued a threat, the administration became somewhat apprehensive. I said, do not worry, prepare. He has issued a threat, so let him come once and finish it in one go.

He stated, “Today that Maulana is suffering in jail, rubbing his nose on the ground and saying, ‘Sir, forgive me. Spare my life once, we will not make this mistake again, we will not cause riots.’”

He informed saying, “Earlier these rioters used to be invited to the Chief Minister’s residence and honoured, and today, when someone threatens that they will cause a riot, I say, ‘Come on, kid, try causing a little riot, I will teach you how to cause a riot, what a riot is like’. Today, there is no curfew in UP, no riots, and now everything is fine in UP.”

He added that the Samajwadi Party and Congress could not do this because these are people who insult India’s heritage.

He stated, “The Samajwadi Party and Congress had insulted Maharaja Suheldev. They did not allow his memorial to be built, instead a fair in the name of Ghazi Miyan was started in the name of foreign invader Salar Masud. When our government came, it decided that no programme would be held in the name of any foreign invader. If events are held, they will be held in the name of Maharaja Suheldev. Today, the medical college in that same Bahraich has been named after Maharaja Suheldev. A grand 56-foot-tall statue of Maharaja Suheldev has been installed there as his victory memorial, carrying the flag of Sanatan of India and giving the country a sense of pride.”

The Chief Minister stated, at the same place, Maharaja Suheldev had defeated Salar Masud Ghazi with an army of 3 lakh. Today, a university is being run in Azamgarh in the name of Maharaja Suheldev.

He informed, “The Samajwadi Party did not have time to honour Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori, Maharani Durgavati, Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi and Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi. I am pleased that our double-engine NDA government has formed three women PAC battalions in the names of Veerangana Uda Devi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori and Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi. The daughters of the state will be trained in these battalions and they will emerge as Durga Vahini for the security of the state and finish the work of goons and criminals.”