Yamanashi–Uttar Pradesh: A New Partnership for Green Development

By Namrata Narayan

“Uttar Pradesh and Japan share a relationship rooted in bilateral cooperation. Uttar Pradesh has resources, a vast market and, above all, a huge young workforce. Yamanashi has technology, experience and world-class expertise. The Yogi government is combining these two strengths to script a new chapter of development in Uttar Pradesh.”

Sustaining continuous development in any state requires not only adequate energy resources but also serious thought about the energy sources of the future. This is even more crucial for a large state like Uttar Pradesh, which is undergoing rapid industrialisation and consequently facing its environmental impact. Solar energy, biomass and other natural energy sources provide a strong foundation for energy development here. However, with its forward-looking approach, the government has also turned towards green hydrogen as the energy of the future, recognising its immense potential for a clean energy economy. Uttar Pradesh’s partnership with Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture is a major step in this direction. Yamanashi has expertise in green hydrogen and clean energy, and there is no doubt that its experience can open up new possibilities for India’s energy sector.

The 200-member delegation from Yamanashi that visited Uttar Pradesh has given a new dimension to the partnership between the two regions. Uttar Pradesh’s vast industrial base, growing energy requirements and large market, combined with Yamanashi’s hydrogen technology, research capabilities and experience in green energy, can lay the foundation for a new model of development. This can open up new avenues ranging from industrial decarbonisation and clean transportation to green hydrogen, energy storage and employment generation. The partnership is particularly significant because it points towards making development and environmental protection complementary rather than treating them as competing priorities. Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead with the ambitious goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. Green hydrogen can play a crucial role in achieving this target.

A Practical Solution to the Challenge of Renewable Energy Storage

Yamanashi Prefecture has advanced in the clean energy sector largely because it has ensured that its natural energy resources are not wasted. During the daytime, when solar panels generate more electricity than required, the surplus energy generally either goes unused or puts pressure on the grid. Yamanashi has addressed this challenge through Power-to-Gas (P2G) technology, using surplus electricity to split water and produce green hydrogen. The hydrogen is then safely stored in tanks. The entire process involves zero carbon emissions. The hydrogen can later be used to meet the thermal energy requirements of factories, as fuel for buses and vehicles, and in local heating systems.

Because of its zero-carbon emissions, this hydrogen technology is particularly relevant for Uttar Pradesh. It also offers a practical solution to one of the biggest challenges associated with renewable energy- storage. Solar and wind power generation in Uttar Pradesh is uneven, but by storing this energy in the form of hydrogen, it can be used when required.

Synergy Between UP’s Hydrogen Policy and Yamanashi’s Technology

Under its Green Hydrogen Policy, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of producing 1 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2028. There is a natural synergy between the Yogi government’s Green Hydrogen Policy and Yamanashi’s P2G technology. Regions such as Bundelkhand and Purvanchal possess enormous solar energy potential that has yet to be fully harnessed. If the surplus solar energy generated during the daytime in these areas is converted into hydrogen, the state can maintain greater balance in its power grid.

This step will not only make the state more self-reliant in energy but could also establish Uttar Pradesh as a ‘green energy hub’ for the country. If regions such as Bundelkhand emerge as centres of the hydrogen economy, it can also help address regional imbalances. Local energy production and storage facilities can provide fresh momentum to employment and industrial activity.

Japanese Investment and New Industrial Corridors

Along with technology, the flow of capital is also strengthening this partnership. Plans to develop Japanese cities and industrial parks in the Yamuna Expressway region are evidence of this. Japanese companies are already making significant investments in manufacturing and green mobility. When global companies establish production units in a region, they bring with them a complete ecosystem of skilled human resources, quality standards and technology transfer. This aspect is particularly important in the context of Uttar Pradesh.

Convergence of Youth Demographics and Skills

Uttar Pradesh and Japan share a relationship rooted in bilateral cooperation. Uttar Pradesh has resources, a vast market and, above all, a huge young workforce. Yamanashi has technology, experience and world-class expertise. The Yogi government is combining these two strengths to script a new chapter of development in Uttar Pradesh.

When these two strengths come together, the outcome goes beyond improvements in the energy sector. It becomes a comprehensive transformation that strengthens employment generation, industrial development, environmental protection and international relations simultaneously. Under the agreements between Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh, students from the state’s technical institutions are also set to receive advanced training in areas such as hydrogen technology, robotics and advanced manufacturing. This initiative should also be made part of the state-wide skill development mission. It presents a golden opportunity for the state to transform brain drain into brain gain.

E-Mobility: Clean Cities, Clean Future

Cities such as Noida in Uttar Pradesh have long struggled with serious air pollution. Decarbonising public transport is one of the most effective ways to address this challenge. The use of Japanese technology in areas such as buses and EV charging infrastructure can play a significant role in improving air quality in these cities.

This transformation is essential not only from an environmental perspective but also for public health. Better air quality directly improves people’s quality of life and productivity, ultimately contributing to the state’s overall economic progress.

(The author Namrata Narayan is Managing Director, Maitreyi Micro Products. The views expressed in the article are her own)